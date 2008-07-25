Post-World War II Flight Timeline

March 16, 1945 Organized resistance ends on Iwo Jima; Marine casualties: 6,891 dead, 18,070­ wounded.

March 18, 1945 The Douglas XBT2D-1 Skyraider makes its first flight.

March 20-21, 1945 The last Luftwaffe raid on England takes place.

March 27, 1945 The last V-2 rocket falls on England at Orpington.

March 31, 1945 The British Commonwealth Air Training Plan, which produced 54,098 pilots, is terminated.

April 1, 1945 Ohka Kamikaze planes hit the battleship USS West Virginia.

April 7, 1945 B-29s are accompanied to Japan by long-range fighters for the first time.

April 10, 1945 The Luftwaffe makes a last reconnaissance sortie over England using the Arado Ar.234 jet.

April 12, 1945 Ohka Kamikaze planes sink the destroyer USS Mannert L. Abele.

April 23, 1945 A U.S. Navy PB4Y-1 Liberator launches a Bat missile attack against Japanese shipping in Balikpapan Harbor.

April 25, 1945 Berchtesgaden (Hitler's residence) is destroyed by RAF bombers.

April 30, 1945 Adolf Hitler commits suicide.

May 7, 1945 The RAF sinks the last German U-boat of the war.

May 8, 1945 VE day: Germany surrenders.

May 22, 1945 Japanese balloon bombs hit the U.S. West Coast.

May 23-24, 1945 The United States continues heavy air raids on Tokyo.

May 27, 1945 Japanese Kamikaze attacks intensify at Okinawa.

June 11, 1945 The B-29s that will ultimately carry the atomic bomb land in the Mariana Islands.

June 22, 1945 Organized resistance on Okinawa ends; Kamikaze attacks end.

July 2, 1945 The Japanese announce that all but 200,000 people have evacuated Tokyo.

July 10, 1945 U.S. carrier-based aircraft attack land targets in Japan.

July 16, 1945 The world's first atomic bomb is detonated at Alamogordo, New Mexico.

July 26, 1945 The Potsdam Declaration calls for Japan's unconditional surrender.

August 6, 1945 The first atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima from the B-29 Enola Gay.

August 7, 1945 The first Japanese jet, Nakajima's Kikka, makes its first flight.

August 8, 1945 The U.S.S.R. declares war on Japan.

August 9, 1945 A second atomic bomb is dropped on Nagasaki from an AAF B-29.

August 14, 1945 The last B-29 mission against Japan takes place.

August 15, 1945 Japan announces its unconditional surrender.

August 17, 1945 Japanese fighters attack B-29s on reconnaissance flights; three enemy planes are shot down.

August 27, 1945 Air Marshal "Bomber" Harris announces retirement.

August 27, 1945 The United States begins extensive airdrops of supplies to prisoners of war in Japan, China, and occupied territories.

August 29, 1945 Major General Curtis LeMay takes command of the XX Bomber Command.

September 2, 1945 The Japanese sign surrender documents on the Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

September 12, 1945 A report is released on German developments: 19 jets and 6 rocket-powered types are on the drawing board.

September 20, 1945 The first turboprop aircraft, a modified Gloster Meteor with a Rolls-Royce Trent engine, flies.

­October 22, 1945 Air France reopens Paris to London service.