Post-World War II Flight Timeline

N­ovember 2, 1949 The Piascecki HRP-2 helicopter makes its first flight.

December 22, 1949 The North American YF-86D Sabre Dog makes its first flight.

March 16, 1950 Group Captain John Cunningham flies a de Havilland Comet from England to Italy and back: 1,832 miles in four hours and six minutes at an average speed of 450 miles per hour.

April 4, 1950 A Gloster Meteor flies from England to Denmark in one hour and five minutes at 541.43 miles per hour.

May 12, 1950 The Bell XS-1 makes its last flight (for a motion picture).

June 3, 1950 The Republic F-84F prototype (YF-96A) makes its first flight.

June 25, 1950 The Korean War begins.

June 27, 1950 A North American F-82, flown by Lieutenant William G. Hudson, shoots down a Yak 9 fighter in the first U.S. victory of the Korean War.

July 3, 1950 A Grumman Panther, flying off the USS Valley Forge, is the first Navy jet in combat.

July 29, 1950 A prototype Vickers Viscount enters passenger service.

September 15, 1950 General Douglas MacArthur lands at Inchon in Korea.

September 22, 1950 Colonel David C. Schilling leads the flight of two F-84E aircraft for the first nonstop trans­atlantic jet crossing.

September 29, 1950 Captain R. V. Wheeler makes a record parachute jump from 42,449 feet.

October 9, 1950 The Soviet government protests a U.S. attack on a Soviet airfield near the Korean border.

October 20, 1950 Three thousand U.S. paratroopers are dropped near Seoul.

November 7, 1950 The British end use of flying boats in BOAC.

November 8, 1950 A Lockheed F-80C, piloted by Lieutenant Russell J. Brown, shoots down a MiG-15 in the first jet-versus-jet combat.

November 8, 1950 B-29s bomb North Korean bridges across Yalu.

December 17, 1950 The first F-86s go into actionin Korea, claiming four MiG-15s.

December 31, 1950 The world's airlines have carried 31.2 million passengers.

January 16, 1951 The first Consolidated-Vultee B-36D bombers land in England on a training flight from a base in Texas.

January 23, 1951 Republic F-84 Thunderjets (straight wing) shoot down four MiG-15s near Sinuiji.

February 6, 1951 The USAF announces the loss of 223 aircraft in Korea; only ten are due to enemy action, the rest were accidents.

February 14, 1951 The Republic F-84F makes its first flight.

February 21, 1951 An English Electric Canberra is the first jet to fly the Atlantic nonstop without refueling, making the flight in 4 hours, 37 minutes, at an average speed of 449.46 miles per hour.

February 23, 1951 The Dassault Mystère makes its first flight.

March 6, 1951 The USAF announces that Martin will build the Canberra.

March 15, 1951 A KC-97 tanker refuels a B-47 for the first time.

April 1-2, 1951 B-29s attack bridges across Yalu.

April 12, 1951 Two B-29s are shot down by MiG-15s in heavy fighting.

May 18, 1951 The first British V-bomber, the Vickers Valiant, flies. It is powered by four Rolls-Royce Avon engines.

­May 20, 1951 The first U.S. jet ace, Captain James Jabara, gets his fifth and sixth victories of the Korean War when he shoots down two MiGs.