Post-World War II Flight Timeline

October 7, 1952 A USAF Boeing B-29 is shot down by Soviet fighters six miles off Hokka­ido in Northern Japan.

October 8, 1952 Soviet MiG-15s attack a U.S. ambulance aircraft near Berlin.

October 23, 1952 The gigantic Hughes XH-17 Flying Crane makes its first flight.

October 28, 1952 The Doug­las Skywarrior, XA3D-1, makes its first flight. It is the heaviest aircraft yet to enter service on carriers.

November 3, 1952 The Saab Lansen, a two-seat, all-weather attack plane, makes its first flight.

November 26, 1952 A Northrop B-62 Snark missile is launched from a zero-length launcher.

December 3, 1952 Soviet fighters force down a USAF C-47 aircraft in Hungary.

December 24, 1952 The Handley Page Victor makes its first flight.

January 12, 1953 The U.S. Navy's first angled deck carrier, the Antietam, begins flight trials.

February 1, 1953 Chance Vought delivers the last F4U Corsair (of 12,571 built since 1940).

February 16, 1953 Two Japanese pilots of Japan's Self Defense Force, flying F-84s, shoot down two Soviet piston-engine fighters over Hokkaiddo.

March 2, 1953 French aviation shows advances with the first flight of the Sud-Ouest SO 9000 Trident jet.

March 3, 1953 The Comet Empress of Hawaii crashes on takeoff from Karachi, killing all 11 on board. It is the first Comet accident with fatalities.

March 15, 1953 The last propeller-driven bomber, the RB-50H, is delivered to the USAF.

March 24, 1953 A Czech C-47 is hijacked and flown to an American zone in Germany; six highjackers are granted political asylum.

April 3, 1953 The BOAC inaugurates weekly London to Tokyo service with the Comet.

April 9, 1953 The Convair Sea Dart, a hydro-ski, delta-wing, twin-engine, sea-based fighter, makes its first flight.

May 2, 1953 One year after beginning operations, a Comet crashes near Calcutta, India; 43 are killed.

May 12, 1953 The first Bell X-2 rocket plane explodes during captive flight, killing Jean Zeigler, the test pilot.

May 18, 1953 The DC-7C, the ultimate Douglas piston-engine airliner, debuts.

May 18, 1953 Captain Joseph McConnell, a leading Korean ace, shoots down 3 MiG-15s to bring his total to 16.

May 19, 1953 Jacqueline Cochran becomes the first woman to break Mach 1 in a Canadian-built F-86E, powered by an Avro Orenda engine.

May 25, 1953 The USAF's first operational supersonic fighter, the North American F-100 Super Sabre, makes its first flight.

June 18, 1953 The Douglas C-124 Globemaster crashes on takeoff in Japan, killing 129 people. It is the worst air disaster to date.

July 16, 1953 Lieutenant Colonel William F. Barnes flies a North American F-86D Sabre at 715.6 miles per hour, setting a world speed record.

July 17, 1953 Lieutenant Guy Bordelon, flying a vintage Vought F4U Corsair, shoots down his fifth aircraft to become the first Navy ace of the Korean War.

July 27, 1953 The Korean Armistice is signed.

August 21, 1953 Marion Carl reaches 83,235 feet in an airdropped Douglas D-558-2.

August 25, 1953 The USAF announces that the B-36 can successfully launch and recover an F-84F in flight.

September 1, 1953 A B-47 is successfully refueled in flight by a jet tanker, a KB-47B.

­September 7, 1953 Famous test pilot Neville Duke sets a world speed record in a Hawker Hunter: 727.48 miles per hour.