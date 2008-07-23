Revolution in Flight Timeline

The Bell Huey Cobra was an aerial fire support system with a narrow, tandem-seat fuselage and small stub wings for additional lift and an armament platform. Warren M. Bodie Collection

January 2, 1967 Boeing is awarded the contract for the design of a supersonic transport; the design will eventually be canceled.

January 27, 1967 Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee die in a tragic fire during a preflight test.

February 10, 1967 The Dornier Do 31E flies for the first time.

February 26, 1967 Grumman A-6 Intruders conduct the first aerial mining of the Vietnam War, laying minefields in the mouths of the Song Ca and Son Giang rivers.

March 8, 1967 The all-metal Slingsby T.53 glider makes its first flight.

March 11, 1967 The Bede BD-2, an all-metal sailplane, makes its first flight.

April 9, 1967 The Boeing 737 twin-jet debuts.

April 18, 1967 Aeroflot begins Moscow to Tokyo service with a Tupolev Tu-114.

April 27, 1967 A-6 Intruders and A-4 Skyhawks raid Kep Airfield in North Vietnam, striking MiGs on the ground.

May 9, 1967 The Fokker F28 Friendship makes its first flight.

" " The Saab 37 Viggen, with its unique double-delta configuration, made its first flight in 1967, and rapidly became Sweden's primary military aircraft. Peter M. Bowers Collection

May 23, 1967 The Hawker Siddeley Nimrod, a development of the de Havilland Comet 4, makes its first flight.

June 8, 1967 Israeli forces sink the USS Liberty.

June 14, 1967 NASA launches Mariner 5 for a Venus flyby (achieved October 19, 1967).

September 2, 1967 The Lockheed AH-56A Cheyenne attack helicopter, which features a rigid rotor and pusher propeller, makes its first flight.

October 3, 1967 Major William Knight flies a North American X-15 to the fastest speed of its career: 4,534 miles per hour (Mach 6.72).

October 23, 1967 The Canadair CL-215 water bomber makes its first flight.

November 18, 1967 The swing-wing Dassault Mirage G makes its first flight.

March 10, 1968 Lockheed selects the Rolls-Royce RB.211 engine to power its L-1011.

March 17, 1968 U.S. F-111s begin operation in Vietnam. The aircraft prove to be disastrous, and they are withdrawn from service.

March 27, 1968 The first Soviet cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, is killed in the crash of a two-seat MiG-15.

May 5, 1968 A Grumman Gulfstream II lands at London, completing the first nonstop transatlantic flight by an executive jet.

June 8, 1968 Barnes Wallis dies at the age of 80. He invented the "Dam Buster" raid bombs and geodetic airframes; he also designed dirigibles.

June 30, 1968 The world's largest airplane, the Lockheed C-5A Galaxy, makes its first flight.

July 6, 1968 Marine Corps North American OV-10A Broncos arrive in Vietnam.

September 8, 1968 A Consortium of French and English manufacturers results in the first flight of the Jaguar E-01 prototype; the aircraft will serve well in the Gulf War.

October 11, 1968 Wally Schirra, Donn Eisele, and Walter Cunningham make 163 orbits in the Apollo 7, the first crewed Apollo mission.

December 21-27, 1968 Apollo 8, with Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders, orbits the moon ten times.

December 31, 1968 The Tupelov Tu-144 SST makes its first flight, becoming the world's first SST to fly.