Revolution in Flight Timeline

The three primary crew members for the Apollo 10 mission (Eugene A. Cernan, Thomas P. Stafford and John W. Young) pose in front of a large map of the lunar surface. They launched on May 18, 1969. NASA

January 7, 1969 The United States Air Force accepts the 1,000th T-38 trainer from Northrop.

January 14, 1969 Exhaust from a starter generator unit detonates a Zuni rocket warhead onboard the USS Enterprise; 27 people are killed.

January 14-17, 1969 Colonel V. Shatalov in Soyuz 4 joins with Soyuz 5 and achieves the first docking between two piloted spacecraft.

February 3, 1969 The U.S. Navy issues a contract to Grumman for the F-14A.

February 9, 1969 The Boeing 747 makes its first flight.

February 24, 1969 Mariner 6 is launched for a Mars flyby (achieved July 31, 1969).

March 2, 1969 The prototype Concorde supersonic airliner makes its first flight.

March 3-13, 1969 Apollo 9, with James A. McDivitt, David R. Scott, and Russell L. Schweickart as crew, completes 151 Earth orbits and tests the Lunar module in flight.

March 5, 1969 The existence of the Mil-12 helicopter, the largest ever flown, is announced.

April 9, 1969 The second Concorde (British-built) makes its first flight.

April 14, 1969 A North Korean aircraft shoots down an unarmed Lockheed

EC-121 Constellation, killing the 31 crew members.

April 28, 1969 The Hawker Siddeley Harrier makes a transatlantic crossing.

May 11, 1969 Lieutenant Commander Brian Davis, Royal Navy, wins the Daily Mail transatlantic race in 4 hours, 17 minutes.

May 18-26, 1969 NASA launches Apollo 10 with Thomas P. Stafford, John W. Young, and Eugene A. Cernan.

June 1, 1969 The Marine OV-10A Bronco sets a 2,539.78-mile distance record for turboprop aircraft.

June 15, 1969 Aeroflot and Pan Am begin Moscow to New York services.

July 14, 1969 The first Vought A-7E Corsair II is delivered to the Navy.

July 20, 1969 In the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin walk on the moon.

July 24, 1969 Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the Apollo 11 astronauts who went to the moon, are recovered by helicopters off the USS Hornet.

August 4, 1969 The U.S. Navy orders $461 million worth of a new antisubmarine warfare plane, the Lockheed S-3A.

September 15, 1969 The Cessna Citation business jet makes its first flight.

October 2, 1969 The first Hawker Siddeley Nimrod, a development of the original de Havilland Comet, is delivered to the RAF.

October 12, 1969 The first SEPECAT Jaguar strike fighter to be completed in Britain makes its first flight.

November 10, 1969 Master showman Jim Bede sets an unrefueled closed-circuit course distance record of 8,973.4 miles in his radical BD-2.

November 14-24, 1969 Apollo 12 makes a second lunar mission with Charles (Pete) Conrad, Jr.; Richard F. Gordon, Jr.; and Alan L. Bean as the crew.

December 17, 1969 The first Lockheed C-5A Galaxy is handed over to the Air Force; this controversial aircraft will have tremendous importance in several wars.

December 23, 1969 McDonnell Douglas is chosen to build the F-15 air-superiority fighter.