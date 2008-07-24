World War I Flight Timeline

Jimmy Doolittle made the first coast-to-coast flight in less than 24 hours. Peter M. Bowers Collection

September 4, 1922 Jimmy Doolittle flies a de Havilland DH-4B from Florida to California i­n 21 hours, 19 minutes.

September 14, 1922 The L.W.F. Owl, the largest plane yet built for air service, makes its first flight.

September 20, 1922 Joseph Sadi-Lecointe, in a Nieuport-Delange 29, is the first to set a world air speed record exceeding 200 miles per hour. He averages 212.01 miles per hour.

September 27, 1922 Radar is demonstrated at the Naval Aircraft Radio Lab.

September 27, 1922 The Navy has its first mass torpedo practice against live targets by Torpedo One; 8 hits out of 17 launches.

October 6, 1922 Oakley Kelly and John Macready make a duration flight of 35 hours, 18 minutes, 30 seconds in a Fokker T-2.

October 14, 1922 Curtiss R-6 racers finish first and second in the Pulitzer Trophy race.

October 17, 1922 Lieutenant V. C. Griffin makes the first takeoff from an American aircraft carrier, the USS Langley, in a Vought VE-7.

October 18, 1922 Brigadier General Billy Mitchell sets the world air speed record at 222.97 miles per hour in a Curtiss R-6.

October 20, 1922 Harold R. Harris makes the first emergency parachute jump, leaping from a Loening M-8 after a collision with a Fokker monoplane.

October 23, 1922 The American Propeller Company demonstrates a reversible pitch propeller.

October 26, 1922 Lieutenant Godfrey DeChevalier makes the first landing on the USS Langley in an Aeromarine 39-B.

November 2, 1922 Qantas starts scheduled service.

November 6, 1922 The prototype Dornier J Wal makes its first flight. It will become one of the most important flying boats of the era.

November 11, 1922 Etienne Oehmichen sets a record in his helicopter for straight-line, flying 1,181 feet; on November 17, he flies 1,722 feet.

December 18, 1922 Colonel Thurman Bane flies a de Bothezat helicopter for 1 minute, 42 seconds at McCook Field.

December 27, 1922 Japan commissions its first aircraft carrier, Hosho. It is one of only a few Japanese ships to survive World War II.

January 5, 1923 Cloud seeding is accomplished over McCook Field.

January 9, 1923 Juan de la Cierva makes an officially observed flight in a C-4 autogiro.

February 7, 1923 Lieutenant Russell Meredith wins the Distinguished Flying Cross by flying a doctor to a dying man on Meredith Island, across frozen Lake Michigan.

February 21, 1923 The de Bothezat helicopter achieves sustained flight for 2 minutes and 45 seconds at an altitude of 15 feet.

March 5, 1923 Igor Sikorsky starts his firm, Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation, in the United States.

March 5, 1923 An auxiliary jettisonable gas tank is fitted to a Thomas-Morse MB-3A fighter. This extends the aircraft's range to 400 miles.

March 29, 1923 Lieutenant Lester Maitland sets a speed record of 239.92 miles per hour in a Curtiss R-6.

March 29, 1923 Lieutenants Harold R. Harris and Ralph Lockwood set a world speed record for 1,000 kilometers at 127.24 miles per hour in a specially modified DH-4L.

April 17, 1923 Lieutenant Harold R. Harris sets two speed records in a DH-4L: 114.35 miles per hour (1,500 kilometers) and 114.22 miles per hour (2,000 kilometers).

­April 17, 1923 USN Lieutenant Rutledge Irvine sets a world altitude record with a 1,000-kilogram load: 11,609 feet in a Douglas DT over McCook Field.