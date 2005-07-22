How Air Taxis Will Work

Eclipse Aviation announced on April 25, 2005, that DayJet Corporation, a "Per-Seat, On-Demand" jet service company, had ordered 239 Eclipse 500 jets, with an option for 70 more. The Eclipse 500 received its FAA certification on July 27, 2006.

During the early stages of developing the technology to support SATS, NASA predicted that the system would not be up and running until at least 2015. In the end, both NASA's and DayJet's estimations may be correct. While service may begin on a small scale in the next year or two, it will take many years for travel by air taxi to go from being a novel choice to a common event. Progress may be further hampered by the fact that technological advances for small-airport infrastructures and air traffic control systems have not kept pace with the advances in light aircraft.

