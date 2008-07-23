End of the 20th Century Flight Timeline

Marred by controversy throughout its career, the Lockeed B-1B has proven itself beyond any question in combat. U.S. Air Force

1998 The Bell/Boeing Model 609 civil tilt-rotor is offered for delivery in 2001, opening a new market.

January 8, 1998 Boeing renames the MD-95 airliner, acquired during the McDonnell Douglas merger, the Boeing 717; it is the last of the famed MD series.

Advertisement

February 28, 1998 The Northrop Grumman (formerly Teledyne Ryan) Global Hawk Unpiloted Aerial Vehicle (UAV) makes its first flight.

March 11, 1998 The first E-767 AWACS aircraft is delivered to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.

April 17, 1998 Bill Clem flies his home-built Autogiro to an altitude record of 24,463 feet.

April 21, 1998 Gary Osoba flies an ultralight glider for a record 315 miles.

May 30, 1998 Will Gadd sets a distance record of 179 miles per hour in a paraglider.

June 1, 1998 Per Lindstrand sets a hot-air balloon altitude record of 65,000 feet.

June 29, 1998 The Lockheed Martin Dark Star Unpiloted Aerial Vehicle (UAV) makes its first successful flight.

July 3, 1998 Japan's Nozomi Mars orbiter is launched.

July 4, 1998 The EMBRAER EJ-135 makes its first flight.

July 4, 1998 Ramy Yanetz flies a rigid-wing hang glider 251 miles for a new record.

July 15, 1998 The Raytheon T-6A Texan II makes its first flight.

July 26, 1998 More than 240 skydivers make the largest formation "free fall."

July 26, 1998 Flight tests begin for the Scaled Composites Proteus high-altitude aircraft.

August 21, 1998 The Piper Malibu Meridian makes its first flight.

September 1998 Galileo spots the sources of Jupiter's rings.

September 6, 1998 The Fuji Blimp sets a duration record for covering a television event: 14 hours and 9 minutes at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament.

September 24, 1998 The Beriev Be 200 firefighting flying boat makes its first flight.

October 10, 1998 The F-22 goes supersonic for the first time.

October 24, 1998 NASA launches the Deep Space 1 to explore deep space, including asteroids and comets.

October 29, 1998 Space Shuttle Discovery launches with 77-year-old John Glenn, former astronaut and current senator, as part of its crew.

November 20, 1998 The first module for the International Space Station is launched by a Russian expendable rocket.

December 4-15, 1998 The Space Shuttle Endeavor delivers the second module (called Unity) to the International Space Station.

December 11, 1998 NASA launches the Mars Climate Orbiter.

December 22, 1998 The Spanish CASA C 295 transport makes its first flight.

December 23, 1998 Sikor­sky and partners fly the first prototype of the S-92 Helibus.

January 3, 1999 NASA launches the Mars Polar Lander to land on and explore Mars. Contact will be lost as it descends toward the planet almost a year later.

January 24, 1999 The Ariane 42L puts the Galaxy XR satellite into orbit.

February 7, 1999 NASA launches the Stardust. It is expected to pass through an active comet in 2004 and take samples.

March 1-21, 1999 Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones make the first non-stop round-the-world balloon flight, covering 28,431 miles in the Breitling Orbiter 3.

March 27, 1999 Sea Launch conducts the first launch of a Zenit rocket from their floating platform.

May 25, 1999 The Airbus A319 Airbus Corporate Jet makes its first flight.

May 27, 1999 The Bombardier CRJ 700 debuts.

May 27-June 6, 1999 The Space Shuttle Discovery visits the International Space Station.

July 23-27, 1999 Eileen Collins is the first woman to command a Space Shuttle.

August 9, 1999 The Dornier E328 is certified.

December 3, 1999 Communication with the Mars Polar Lander is lost. The mission failure will be blamed mainly on software that did not translate English units to metric units.