Flight after the Cold War Timeline

The EMBRAER firm was formed in 1969 and was an instant success with a wide variety of aircraft. The company expanded its range with the Tucano, a trainer originally intended for the Brazilian Air Force. Peter M. Bowers Collection

January 10, 1990 The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 makes its first flight.

January 23, 1990 Japan launches the Hiten (Muses A) satellite.

Advertisement

April 24-29, 1990 The Space Shuttle Discovery carries the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit.

August 2, 1990 Iraq seizes Kuwait.

September 6, 1990 A Boeing 747 becomes the new Air Force One.

September 29, 1990 The Lockheed Martin YF-22 Raptor supersonic stealth fighter debuts.

October 29, 1990 Boeing gives the formal go-ahead for the 777, a twin-engine jet with a wider body than the 767. It is designed to compete with the Airbus A330 and A340.

November 9, 1990 Kansai Airport, built on a human-made island, becomes Japan's first 24-hour airport.

December 21, 1990 Famed aircraft designer Clarence L. "Kelly" Johnson dies at age 80. He designed the P-80, F-104, U-2, and SR-71.

1991 Mil-Brooke Helicopters in Miami becomes the support organization for Mil aircraft in North America.

January 15-19, 1991 Richard Branson and Per Lindstrand fly the first transpacific balloon flight, covering 6,700 miles.

January 17, 1991 Operation Desert Storm begins: The technology of modern warfare is unveiled.

February 13, 1991 The Swearingen SJ-30 small business jet makes its first flight.

February 27, 1991 The homebuilt Questair Venture sets three time-to-climb records.

April 23, 1991 Lockheed, Boeing, and General Dynamics are selected to build the F-22.

April 30, 1991 Boeing delivers the last 707 airframe, a Navy E-6A communications aircraft.

May 3, 1991 Robert Randolph's model airplane sets a duration record of 32 minutes and 9 seconds.

June 13, 1991 The Soviets display the MiG-31 and the Beriev A-40 at a Paris air show.

July 1991 The Beech T-1A Jayhawk makes its first flight.

July 16, 1991 The Falcon 900 B sets a distance record of 5,012 miles, flying from Paris to Houston.

July 22, 1991 Kari Castle sets the women's hang-gliding record with a flight of 208 miles.

August 12, 1991 Delta acquires most of Pan Am's operations.

September 15, 1991 The McDonnell Douglas C-17 makes its first flight.

October 25, 1991 The Airbus A340, the first European long-haul airliner in 30 years, makes its first flight.

December 4, 1991 Pan American World Airways makes their last flight after 64 years of operations.