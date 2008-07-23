Flight after the Cold War Timeline

Airbus threw down the gauntlet to Boeing's 747 and 777 aircraft with its A340 series of aircraft, which made its first flight on October 25, 1991. The later models of the A340 can carry up to 380 passengers over a 7,500 nautical mile range. Warren M. Bodie Collection

March 23, 1992 Beechcraft (now part of Raytheon) delivers their 50,000th aircraft, a King Air 90B.

May 12, 1992 Lockheed Martin delivers the 2,000th C-130.

May 18, 1992 The first production McDonnell Douglas C-17 makes its first flight.

June 11, 1992 McDonnell Douglas delivers the 2,000th DC-9/MD-80/MD-90 series aircraft.

September 1992 The existence of the National Reconnaissance Office is declas­sified.

September 12, 1992 Dr. Mae C. Jemison becomes the first African American woman in space when she is launched onboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor.

September 25, 1992 NASA launches Mars Observer to study the Red Planet. Communication with the craft will be lost August 22, 1993.

November 2, 1992 The Airbus A330 335-passenger twin makes its first flight.

December 16, 1992 The McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) C-17 sets altitude records.

March 4, 1993 The Saab JAS 39B Gripen (a multirole aircraft) makes its first flight.

March 12, 1993 Lockheed acquires General Dynamics' Fort Worth division, the builder of the F-16.

June 8, 1993 The first Saab JAS 39 Grippen is handed over to the Swedish Air Force.

June 26, 1993 The NavStar Global Position System (GPS) satellite constellation is completed.

August 6, 1993 Sheila Widnall becomes Secretary of the U.S. Air Force.

August 17, 1993 NASA selects Boeing as its prime contractor for the International Space Station.

December 2-13, 1993 The Hubble's optical flaw is repaired by the Discovery Shuttle crew.