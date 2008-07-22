How did FusionMan reach a speed of 186 mph in the air?

Swiss professional pilot Yves Rossy, better known as FusionMan, the world's first man to fly with fitted jet fuel powered wings strapped to his back, flies during his first official demonstration on May 14, 2008, over Bex, Switzerland. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

First off, FusionMan isn't really FusionMan's real name. Although the name is catchy and appropriate, his given name is actually Yves Rossy. Born in Switzerland on Aug. 27, 1959, Rossy was a professional military pilot between the ages of 20 and 28 where he flew Hunter, Tiger F-5 and Mirage III planes and l­ogged more than 1,000 hours on a Mach 2 fighter jet. After his stint in the military he worked as a copilot on DC-9 and Boeing 747 planes for Swissair [source: Rossy].

Rossy clearly loves to fly, and he's practiced aerobatics, hang gliding, paragliding and skydiving. He's also quite the daredevil: Rossy's Web site lists him as a polysportsman, excelling in activities on land, water and in the air. So it isn't too surprising that after he left his job as a commercial pilot, he started work on a homemade pair of wings that would allow him to fly through the air horizontally at accelerated speeds.

He soon adopted the name FusionMan, and with his sponsors, which include Swiss watch company Hublot and the German jet engine company Jet Cat, he spent more than $190,000 on developing his futuristic set of wings. The foldable wings are constructed from carbon fiber, which make the material simultaneously light and strong, and are fitted with four kerosene-fueled jet engines that provide the acceleration.

" " FusionMan didn't just fly in a straight line -- he used his body to change position, flying for five minutes over the Swiss Alps. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/ Getty Images

FusionMan can't take off from the ground by himself; instead, he's flown up 7,500 feet (2,286 meters) in an airplane, where he simply steps out wearing the wings. After a short freefall, the wings unfold and the jet engines kick in, allowing him to reach speeds of up to 186 mph (299 kph). He doesn't just fly horizontally, though; simply by using his body he can also dive, perform figure-eights and execute 360-degree barrel rolls.

The stuntman made his first successful flight over the Alps, soaring through the air for about five minutes, on May 15, 2008. Previous attempts hadn't fared so well: He nearly lost control of the wings during a jump in 2005 and couldn't access his parachute until he was only 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the ground, and damage to a previous set of wings in 2007 caused him to start over and build a newer prototype. FusionMan continues to look toward the future, however, and he plans to fly over the English Channel and the Grand Canyon.

