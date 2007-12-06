The Type 61 Main Battle Tank was the first Japanese tank built after World War II. It replaced models imported from the United States, and was used solely by Japanese forces, having never been exported. Find specifications of the Type 61 Main Battle Tank here:

Date of service: 1961

Advertisement

Country: Japan

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.3 m (20.6 ft); width, 2.95 m (9.7 ft); height, 2.95 m (9.7 ft)

Combat weight: 35,000 kg (38.6 tons)

Engine: Mitsubishi Type 12, 12 cylinder air-cooled diesel

Armament: One 90mm Type 61 main gun; one 7.62mm NATO Browning M1919A4 machine gun; one 12.5mm .50 caliber Browning M2 HB machine gun

Crew: 4

Speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

Range: 200 km (124 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.7 m (2.3 ft)

For more information about tanks and the military, see: