Type 61 Main Battle Tank Specifications
The Type 61 Main Battle Tank was the first Japanese tank built after World War II. It replaced models imported from the United States, and was used solely by Japanese forces, having never been exported. Find specifications of the Type 61 Main Battle Tank here:
Date of service: 1961
Country: Japan
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 6.3 m (20.6 ft); width, 2.95 m (9.7 ft); height, 2.95 m (9.7 ft)
Combat weight: 35,000 kg (38.6 tons)
Engine: Mitsubishi Type 12, 12 cylinder air-cooled diesel
Armament: One 90mm Type 61 main gun; one 7.62mm NATO Browning M1919A4 machine gun; one 12.5mm .50 caliber Browning M2 HB machine gun
Crew: 4
Speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)
Range: 200 km (124 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.7 m (2.3 ft)