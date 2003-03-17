Technology of War On the Ground
| How Strykers Work
The U.S. Army's Stryker is a lesson in flexibility: There are as many Stryker configurations as there are tasks to complete in today's military. Plus, it's easier to deploy than the mighty M1. Learn all about the Army's ambitious Stryker project.
| How Bradley Fighting Vehicles Work
The U.S. military uses the Bradley Fighting Vehicle to scout enemy positions and transport troops into hostile territory. With land and sea capabilities, it's well-outfitted for the job.
| How M1 Tanks Work
M1 tanks played a crucial role in the 1991 Gulf war, dominating the ground battle. According to the U.S. Army, these heavily armored, heavily armed land fighters are second to none.
| How Military Robots Work
Soldiers face danger every day, but detecting landmines, deactivating unexploded bombs and scoping out hostile buildings are life-threatening tasks that don't always require a human presence. That's where the robots come in.
| How Military Camouflage Works
Sometimes, the best offense really is a good defense. It's no wonder, then, that major militaries have devoted so much time and money to developing effective camouflage. The enemy can't hit what it can't see.
| How Future Force Warriors Will Work
For the battlefield of the future, the U.S. Army is developing an infantry uniform that will provide superhuman strength, advanced communications and greater ballistic protection than any uniform to date. Learn how the Future Force Warrior will turn a soldier into an "F-16 on legs."
| How Body Armor Works
Body armor can't work miracles, but it can greatly improve a soldier's chances on the battlefield. This article explains how modern body armor stops bullets in their tracks.
| How Shotguns Work
Why a shotgun instead of, say, a rifle? Well, to do its job, a projectile must both make contact with the target and hit the target in a critical spot. With a wider stream of potentially deadly projectiles, a shotgun is like using a can of spray paint if a rifle is like using a felt-tip pen.
| How Machine Guns Work
The machine gun is one of those weapons that completely changed the face of the war. With the advent of this technology, it was suddenly possible for a soldier to shoot dozens of people in a matter of seconds. It redefined ground combat.
| How Flamethrowers Work
Flamethrowers are one of the most fascinating weapons of war, if not one of the most important. This article examines the inner workings of a conventional flamethrower design in detail.
| How Grenades Work
Grenades have been part of the U.S. arsenal since World War I, and they're still a valuable weapon on the battlefield. This article examines the basics of time-delay hand grenades, as well as launchers and proximity grenades.
| How Landmines Work
Landmines are one of the most horrific weapons of war because they continue to take casualties long after a conflict is resolved. Unfortunately, they're also one of the most widely used and most effective.
| How LRAD Works
In November of 2005, pirates attacked a cruise ship off the coast of Somalia. The pirates had machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades. But the cruise ship had a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), which was credited with driving the pirates away by firing a beam of sound. Learn what makes sound a weapon and explore other uses for the LRAD.
| How Night Vision Works
Night vision is just a fun toy for most civilians, but on today's 24-hour battlefield, it's an absolutely essential tool. It allows the military to turn night into day.
| How Biological and Chemical Warfare Works
Saddam Hussein's history with biological and chemical warfare is infamous, and U.S. troops have geared up for such an assault. This article explains the basics of these types of attack.
| How Gas Masks Work
For ground forces, the primary defense against chemical attack is the gas mask. In the future, gas masks may be a common civilian defense as well.