Technology of War

How Military Robots Work

Soldiers face danger every day, but detecting landmines, deactivating unexploded bombs and scoping out hostile buildings are life-threatening tasks that don't always require a human presence. That's where the robots come in.

How Military Camouflage Works

Sometimes, the best offense really is a good defense. It's no wonder, then, that major militaries have devoted so much time and money to developing effective camouflage. The enemy can't hit what it can't see.

How Future Force Warriors Will Work

For the battlefield of the future, the U.S. Army is developing an infantry uniform that will provide superhuman strength, advanced communications and greater ballistic protection than any uniform to date. Learn how the Future Force Warrior will turn a soldier into an "F-16 on legs."

How Body Armor Works

Body armor can't work miracles, but it can greatly improve a soldier's chances on the battlefield. This article explains how modern body armor stops bullets in their tracks.