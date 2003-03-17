Technology of War at Sea
| How Aircraft Carriers Work
Aircraft carriers are certainly the largest piece of technology in the U.S. arsenal, and they're also one of the most important. A modern supercarrier allows the Navy to easily set up a fully equipped airfield on the other side of the world.
| How Submarines Work
Submarines are truly unique watercraft, and as such, they're an essential part of the U.S. arsenal. This article explains the basics of how submarines submerge, surface, and support life deep underwater.
| How the FSF-1 Sea Fighter Works
These days, there aren't too many grand battles fought in the open sea between massive naval warships. Nations are facing a more guerilla-style warfare, and the equipment must evolve to meet new demands. Enter the Sea Fighter. Learn about this experimental, high-speed, "invisible" ship.