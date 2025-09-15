29 Weird Facts About Animals, Space, History, and the Human Body

By: Grant Virellan  |  Sep 15, 2025
tongue
Imagine if we traded in fingerprints for tongue prints. Kues / Shutterstock

The world is full of oddities. Some are delightful; others are just plain strange.

But every single one reminds us how much there still is to learn.

Here are 29 weird facts that'll make you do a double-take.

Contents
  1. Your Tongue Print Is Unique
  2. Platypuses 'Sweat' Milk
  3. The Shortest War Lasted 38 Minutes
  4. The Human Nose Can Detect Way More Than You Think
  5. The Word for Fear of Long Words Is Long
  6. The Eiffel Tower Grows in the Summer
  7. Comets Smell Like Rotten Eggs
  8. Blue Whale Tongues Weigh As Much As Elephants
  9. You Can’t Taste Food Without Saliva
  10. Rhode Island Is Smaller Than Some Cities
  11. The North Pole Has No Time Zone
  12. Vatican City Is the Smallest Country
  13. Sign Language Has National Anthems Too
  14. Fruit Flies Were Sent to Space Before Humans
  15. The Human Body's Largest Organ Is Skin
  16. The Word 'Only' Uses Just One Letter More Than 'One'
  17. The Pacific Ocean Covers More Area Than All Land Combined
  18. The Atlantic Ocean Is Getting Bigger
  19. Vending Machines Exist for Odd Things
  20. Our Solar System Isn’t the Only One
  21. Olympic Art Was Once a Thing
  22. Your Upper Jaw Is Part of Your Skull
  23. Vultures Have Strong Stomachs
  24. You Can Produce Infinite Reflections With 2 Mirrors
  25. Human Teeth Are as Strong as Shark Teeth
  26. Most of the World's Population Lives in the Northern Hemisphere
  27. Earth Is the Only Planet With Plate Tectonics
  28. Antarctica Is the Only Continent With No Indigenous Population
  29. Scotland's National Animal Is the Unicorn

1. Your Tongue Print Is Unique

Like fingerprints, everyone's tongue has a unique pattern. No two are alike. Scientists have even explored using tongue prints for biometric identification.

2. Platypuses 'Sweat' Milk

You read that right. Female platypuses don't have nipples. Instead, they secrete milk through pores in their skin. The milk pools on their abdomen and the babies lap it up.

Platypuses are also among the only mammals that lay eggs. Stay weird, platypus.

3. The Shortest War Lasted 38 Minutes

In 1896, the Anglo-Zanzibar War became the shortest conflict in history. The British bombarded the Sultan's palace, and within 38 minutes, the war was over. Some arguments last longer than that.

4. The Human Nose Can Detect Way More Than You Think

aromatherapy
Good luck trying to count all the things you can smell, much less name them. Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

The human body surprises us constantly. One of its unsung heroes is the nose, which can detect a huge number of odors (some say more than a trillion different scents, but that's been disputed).

Even though you can't always name what you smell, your nose is working overtime.

5. The Word for Fear of Long Words Is Long

If you're afraid of long words, brace yourself: hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the actual term. It's a bit of linguistic irony that's hard to forget.

6. The Eiffel Tower Grows in the Summer

Eiffel Tower
If you're sweating when you see this view, the Eiffel Tower may be going through a growth spurt. givaga / Shutterstock

Metal expands in heat. As temperatures rise, the Eiffel Tower can grow a few millimeters. It's one of the many fun facts that blend science and architecture.

7. Comets Smell Like Rotten Eggs

Comets might look beautiful, but they smell terrible. Thanks to hydrogen sulfide and ammonia, their scent resembles rotten eggs and urine. The perfume of the cosmos is not likely to be bottled and sold on Earth shelves any time soon.

8. Blue Whale Tongues Weigh As Much As Elephants

The blue whale—the largest animal on Earth—has a tongue that can weigh up to 6,000 lb (2,700 kg). That's roughly the same as a fully grown elephant.

9. You Can’t Taste Food Without Saliva

Saliva is essential to taste. Without it, food molecules can’t dissolve properly, making it impossible for your taste buds to detect flavor. Your mouth isn’t just wet; it’s working.

10. Rhode Island Is Smaller Than Some Cities

Despite being a U.S. state, it covers less area than some individual urban regions. In fact, the entire state of Rhode Island is smaller than Los Angeles County.

11. The North Pole Has No Time Zone

At the North Pole, all lines of longitude converge, making it technically every time zone at once. That’s one reason why no official time zone exists there.

12. Vatican City Is the Smallest Country

With just about 800 residents and an area of 0.49 square kilometers (0.19 square miles), Vatican City is the world’s smallest country. Yet it holds enormous cultural and religious influence.

13. Sign Language Has National Anthems Too

classroom
We love seeing sign language taught in schools. wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

Many countries have versions of their national anthems in sign language. These versions aren't just translations; they visually express emotion, rhythm, and national pride.

14. Fruit Flies Were Sent to Space Before Humans

In 1947, fruit flies became the first animals launched into space. Scientists studied their reaction to radiation exposure beyond Earth’s atmosphere. Space bugs paved the way for astronauts.

15. The Human Body's Largest Organ Is Skin

Skin isn't just for keeping everything in place. It's your largest organ, regulating body temperature, protecting against infection, and helping you feel the world around you.

16. The Word 'Only' Uses Just One Letter More Than 'One'

It may sound silly, but the word "only" adds just one letter to the word "one." It’s a fun little coincidence that delights word nerds.

17. The Pacific Ocean Covers More Area Than All Land Combined

The Pacific Ocean spans more than 64 million square miles (165 million square km). That’s larger than the total land area of Earth’s continents.

18. The Atlantic Ocean Is Getting Bigger

Due to tectonic activity, the Atlantic Ocean expands by a few centimeters each year. Meanwhile, the Pacific is slowly shrinking.

19. Vending Machines Exist for Odd Things

vending machines
Japan has a lot of vending machines. robbin lee / Shutterstock

Japan alone has vending machines that dispense umbrellas, fresh eggs, and even used books. There's one vending machine for about every 23 people in the country.

20. Our Solar System Isn’t the Only One

Scientists estimate there are billions of solar systems in our galaxy alone. Ours isn't special; it's just the one we happen to call home.

21. Olympic Art Was Once a Thing

From 1912 to 1948, the Olympics included competitions in painting, sculpture, music, and literature. Yes, art used to be an Olympic sport.

22. Your Upper Jaw Is Part of Your Skull

The upper jaw, or maxilla, is a fixed part of your skull. Unlike the lower jaw, it doesn’t move—but it holds your upper teeth and shapes your face.

23. Vultures Have Strong Stomachs

Vultures can eat disease-laden bone and rotten meat with little issue. Their stomach acid is strong enough to kill dangerous bacteria.

24. You Can Produce Infinite Reflections With 2 Mirrors

Place two mirrors facing each other, and you’ll create infinite reflections. It’s a simple trick with complex physics, thanks to light bouncing endlessly.

25. Human Teeth Are as Strong as Shark Teeth

teeth
As durable as shark teeth, you say? Trzykropy / Shutterstock

Your enamel, the outer coating of your teeth, is the hardest substance in the human body. It rivals the durability of shark teeth when it comes to biting down.

26. Most of the World's Population Lives in the Northern Hemisphere

About 90 percent of the world's population lives north of the equator. That includes most major cities and economic centers.

27. Earth Is the Only Planet With Plate Tectonics

Plate tectonics help recycle carbon and regulate climate. As far as we know, Earth is the only planet with active tectonic plates.

28. Antarctica Is the Only Continent With No Indigenous Population

Antarctica has no native human population. It hosts researchers and scientists—temporarily.

29. Scotland's National Animal Is the Unicorn

Believe it or not, Scotland chose the unicorn as its national animal. It symbolizes purity, power, and independence. Plus, it’s got serious mythological flair.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

