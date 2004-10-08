Behind the X Prize

Pilot Mike Melville atop SpaceShipOne Photo courtesy Ansari X Prize

The Ansari X Prize garnered teams from countries as varied as Russia, Canada, Romania, Israel, England, Argentina and the United States. Contrary to the expectation that big aerospace companies would jump to get involved, many of the teams' companies were founded after the announcement of the contest, and teams often consisted of their founders. When Scaled Composites' SpaceShipOne took the prize, more than 20 teams were registered. Most only managed to complete the design or build the spacecraft, but a few did have test flights with demonstrator rockets -- some successful, others not so successful. Here's a breakdown of the successful ones:

WINNER: Scaled Composites LLC

Mojave, California

Vehicle: SpaceShipOne, a 16.4-foot (~5-meter) rocket launched mid-air from carrier aircraft White Knight

Team Leader: Burt Rutan

Web Site: www.scaled.com



The Ship



Design: Two-stage rocket based on the





Length: 82 feet (25 meters) first stage, 16.4 feet (5 meters) second stage





Cabin: Pressurized to the point that you could be comfortable in a short-sleeved shirt





Number of Engines: Two turbojets (first stage), one rocket (second stage)





Propulsion System: Afterburning engine (first stage), hybrid engine (second stage)





Thrust: 7,700 pounds (first stage)





Reaction Control System: Cold pressurized CO 2 gas





The Flight





Launch Site: Mojave, California





Ascent Method: Carrier aircraft





Ascent Duration: 60 minutes





Altitude at Ignition: 53,000 feet (~16,000 meters)





Maximum Acceleration Force on Ascent: 3 to 4 g (the force of gravity)





Time of Engine Cut-off: 65 seconds





Maximum Speed: Mach 3.5





Maximum Altitude: 62 miles (~100 km)





Time in Weightless Conditions: 3.5 minutes





Re-entry Method: Ballistic





Acceleration Force on Descent: 5 g maximum; over 4 g for 20 seconds





Landing Method: Unpowered horizontal





Total Duration: 90 minutes





Landing Distance from Take-off: 0 miles



To learn much more about SpaceShipOne and its flights, see How SpaceShipOne Works.

GoldenPalace.com Space Program

da Vinci Project

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle: Wild Fire, a 16-foot (~9-meter) rocket launched mid-air from a huge helium balloon

Team Leader: Brian Feeney

Web Site: www.davinciproject.com

" " Beginning of construction on the da Vinci rocket Photo courtesy da Vinci Project



The Flight



Ascent Method: Reusable helium balloon





Ascent Duration: 90-120 minutes





Altitude at Ignition: 70-80,000 feet (21,336-24,384 meters)





Orientation at Ignition: 75 degrees; 90 degrees after eight seconds





Maximum Acceleration Force on Ascent: 3.5 g





Altitude at Engine Cut-off: 206,000 feet (~62,800 meters)





Time at Engine Cut-off: 90 seconds





Maximum Speed: 2,670 miles per hour (~4,300 kph)





Maximum Altitude: 377,000 feet (115 km)





Time in Weightless Conditions: 3.5 minutes





Re-entry Method: Cabin capsule and propulsion section enter separately





Acceleration Force on Descent: Maximum of 6.75 g, more than 3 g for 20 seconds





Landing Method: Parachutes are released before landing on air bags





Total Duration: 90-110 minutes





Landing Distance from Take-off Location: 31-62 miles (50-100 kilometers) depending on the wind





High Altitude Research Corporation (HARC)

Huntsville, Alabama

Vehicle: Liberator, a 40-foot-tall (~12-meter) rocket launched vertically from an ocean-going vessel

Team Leader: Tim Pickens

Web Site: www.harcspace.com



The Ship



Design: Two-stage rocket based on the





Length: 43 feet (~13 meters)





Diameter: 4 feet (~1.2 meters)





Take-off Weight: 10,000 pounds (~4,500 kg)





Cabin: Pressurized with suits





Engines: Two liquid, one hybrid in the escape tower





Propulsion System: Kerosene/LOX pressure-fed rocket engine





Fuel & Oxidizer: Liquid oxygen





Thrust: 24,000 pounds





Reaction Control System: Cold gas thrusters





The Flight





Launch Site: Ocean-going barge or ship





Ascent Method: Rocket fires for 57 seconds; cabin capsule coasts to 107 kilometers (~66 miles)





Ascent Duration: 189 seconds





Altitude at Ignition: 0 feet





Orientation at Ignition: Within two degrees of vertical





Maximum Acceleration Force on Ascent: 5 g





Altitude at Engine Cut-off: 29 kilometers (~18 miles)





Time at First-stage Engine Cut-off: T+57 seconds





Maximum Speed: 1,263 meters per second (~4,144 feet per second)





Maximum Altitude: 107 kilometers (~66 miles)





Time in Weightless Conditions: 4 minutes





Re-entry Method: Ballistic





Maximum Acceleration Force on Descent: 5 g





Landing Method: Parachute descent into the ocean





Total Duration: 10 minutes





Landing Distance from Take-off Location: 16 kilometers (~10 miles)



Aeronautics & Cosmonautics Romanian Association (ARCA)

Ramnicu Valcea, Romania

Vehicle: Orizont, a 55.7-foot (17-meter) rocket launched vertically from the ground

Team Leader: Dumitru Popescu

Web Site: www.arcaspace.ro