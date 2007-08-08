How Zero-gravity Flights Work

Suiting Up
If you want to experience a zero-gravity flight, you can book a trip on G-FORCE-ONE -- a modified Boeing 727-200 -- through the ZERO-G Web site or at your local Sharper Image store for $3,500. The package includes your flight, unique merchandise and a post-flight celebration (or, depending on your point of view, a wake for your temporary dramatic weight loss). Passengers must be at least 15 years old if unaccompanied, or 12 if flying with a parent or guardian.
According to the company, most people begin to experience motion sickness after the plane has traveled through 25 or more parabolic arcs -- the company limits G-FORCE-ONE to 15 arcs per trip [Source: Zero Gravity Corporation]. The company also provides Dramamine for passengers prone to motion sickness.
After you book your flight, the company will mail you a packet of information and forms to fill out. Forms include a waiver and statement that you are not suffering from any conditions or illnesses that could become worse during the flight. Some passengers may need to obtain a doctor"s permission before the company allows them to go on the experience.
On the day of your flight, you"ll travel to the appropriate location -- normally either McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas or the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once you"re at the airport, you"ll have to check in with the flight center where you"ll receive your own flight suit.
Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA’s KC-135A in a
45-degree ascent.
In the next section, we"ll find out what it"s like to do a somersault in zero gravity.