Where Is the Biggest Oil Rig in the World?

Offshore drilling requires enormous structures designed to extract crude oil and natural gas from beneath the ocean floor. When people search for the biggest oil rig in the world, they are usually referring to the massive offshore platforms used in global oil production.
Modern offshore oil and gas facilities are engineering marvels. These immense structures combine drilling equipment, processing units, storage facilities, and living quarters for hundreds of workers while operating in extreme ocean environments.
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Below are some of the largest and most impressive offshore oil platforms and drilling rigs ever built.