Engineering is the discipline of design and construction of mechanical devices, equipment, structures and public works systems. Topics include aircraft technologies, buildings, bridges, robotics and heavy machinery.
With the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots heating up, we step back a few decades to look at the first human death by robot.
A massive solar-powered clock being constructed inside a mountain in Texas is designed to keep time for 10,000 years.
City workers have pulled 46 tons of the colorful beads from New Orleans' clogged catch basins, mostly from a five-block stretch along St. Charles Avenue.
Controversy surrounds the removal of public monuments honoring the U.S. Confederacy. But who determines which monuments go up or come down?
Defensive design is becoming increasingly important in cities around the world.
Cosmic rays sound like something out of sci-fi, but they're helping scientists unlock the secrets of one of the oldest human-made structures in the world.
You might be surprised to learn that the twists and turns of streets in the suburbs date all the way to the Industrial Revolution.
Old books smell a lot like chocolate and coffee, thanks to certain chemical compounds.
And guess what? You can browse them all for yourself.
Researchers want to make it easy for beginners and nonengineers to design a custom robot in minutes, then print and assemble the parts themselves.
Is honesty the best policy? New York subway delays have been couched in mystery for years, but the MTA is now dishing out hard truths about why trains are running behind.
The ancients were able to devise a mix for concrete that actually gets stronger over time thanks to chemical reactions. If only we could rediscover the recipe...
A newly filed patent suggests that the famously stiff animatronics in Disney theme parks could get a lifelike upgrade.
The android known as FEDOR used pistols to display its decision making and dexterity, officials said, not as a preview of robot warfare.
To carve out the massive Stad Ship Tunnel, engineers would have to blast through 7.5 million tons of solid rock.
What is it about this state that makes it so dangerous for those on two feet? A few things, it turns out.
Baxter, a collaborative robot, even blushes when he messes up a task.
Anything you can do on the pingpong table, FOPRPHEUS can show you how to do better.
Roundabouts aren't all that complicated, but they're still relatively rare in the U.S., especially when compared with France.
New research delves into the impact of our immense technological footprint.
Chemical sensing devices are not just for detecting radon gas and carbon monoxide. They can be used in hospitals, airports, even on the battlefield.
We've taught the machines to make decisions, but we haven't been paying as much attention to how and why they're learning.
How can you keep motors from overheating without bulky fans and cooling systems? Engineers looked to the human body for inspiration.
What if you bought a multimillion-dollar luxury apartment, only to find out it was slowly sinking?
Researchers have developed wearable, mobile robots that can act as sensors, displays and even a necklace.