Engineering

 The First 'Killer Robot' Was Around Back in 1979

With the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots heating up, we step back a few decades to look at the first human death by robot.

By Bryan Young Apr 9, 2018

 Installation Begins on the 10,000 Year Clock

A massive solar-powered clock being constructed inside a mountain in Texas is designed to keep time for 10,000 years.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 8, 2018

 Tons of Mardi Gras Beads Clog NOLA's Storm Drains

City workers have pulled 46 tons of the colorful beads from New Orleans' clogged catch basins, mostly from a five-block stretch along St. Charles Avenue.

By John Perritano Feb 1, 2018

 How Removing Public Monuments Works

Controversy surrounds the removal of public monuments honoring the U.S. Confederacy. But who determines which monuments go up or come down?

By Dave Roos

 Bollards, or How Cities Are Protecting Their Public Spaces From Terrorism

Defensive design is becoming increasingly important in cities around the world.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 12, 2017

 How Cosmic Rays Revealed a Secret Void in the Great Pyramid

Cosmic rays sound like something out of sci-fi, but they're helping scientists unlock the secrets of one of the oldest human-made structures in the world.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 9, 2017

 Why Aren't Modern Suburbs Built on a Walkable Grid?

You might be surprised to learn that the twists and turns of streets in the suburbs date all the way to the Industrial Revolution.

By Adina Solomon Nov 8, 2017

 Researchers Create Odor Wheel That Breaks Down the Smell of Old Books

Old books smell a lot like chocolate and coffee, thanks to certain chemical compounds.

By Shelley Danzy Sep 5, 2017

 Dozens of Lost Letters From Alan Turing, Forefather of the Computer Age, Surface

And guess what? You can browse them all for yourself.

By Jonathan Strickland Aug 30, 2017

 MIT's Robogami Wants You to Customize Origami-inspired, 3-D Printable Robots

Researchers want to make it easy for beginners and nonengineers to design a custom robot in minutes, then print and assemble the parts themselves.

By Patrick J. Kiger Aug 30, 2017

 During Transit Delays, Riders Prefer the Ugly Truth Over Platitudes

Is honesty the best policy? New York subway delays have been couched in mystery for years, but the MTA is now dishing out hard truths about why trains are running behind.

By Jesslyn Shields Aug 16, 2017

 We Finally Know Why Ancient Roman Concrete Outlasts Our Own

The ancients were able to devise a mix for concrete that actually gets stronger over time thanks to chemical reactions. If only we could rediscover the recipe...

By Laurie L. Dove Jul 11, 2017

 Fleshy, Huggable Robots Could Soon Roam Disney Theme Parks

A newly filed patent suggests that the famously stiff animatronics in Disney theme parks could get a lifelike upgrade.

By Laurie L. Dove Apr 21, 2017

 Russian Gun-wielding Robot Totally 'Not a Terminator,' Says Russian Official

The android known as FEDOR used pistols to display its decision making and dexterity, officials said, not as a preview of robot warfare.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 20, 2017

 World's Largest Ship Tunnel Will Go Straight Through Norwegian Mountain

To carve out the massive Stad Ship Tunnel, engineers would have to blast through 7.5 million tons of solid rock.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 29, 2017

 8 of the 10 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities for Pedestrians Are in One State

What is it about this state that makes it so dangerous for those on two feet? A few things, it turns out.

By Chris Opfer Mar 24, 2017

 Watch This Robot Correct Its Mistakes Through Brain Waves

Baxter, a collaborative robot, even blushes when he messes up a task.

By Shelley Danzy Mar 20, 2017

 Robot Pingpong Coach Helps Players Up Their Table Tennis Game

Anything you can do on the pingpong table, FOPRPHEUS can show you how to do better.

By Chris Opfer Mar 6, 2017

 How Roundabouts Work

Roundabouts aren't all that complicated, but they're still relatively rare in the U.S., especially when compared with France.

By Clint Pumphrey

 Human Technology on Earth Weighs a Massive 30 Trillion Tons

New research delves into the impact of our immense technological footprint.

By Kate Kershner Dec 7, 2016

 How Chemical Sensing Devices Work

Chemical sensing devices are not just for detecting radon gas and carbon monoxide. They can be used in hospitals, airports, even on the battlefield.

By Meisa Salaita

 Artificial Intelligence Is Getting So Smart, We Need It to Show Its Work

We've taught the machines to make decisions, but we haven't been paying as much attention to how and why they're learning.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 10, 2016

 Japanese Engineers Create Robot That Does Pushups, Sweats to Cool Off

How can you keep motors from overheating without bulky fans and cooling systems? Engineers looked to the human body for inspiration.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 4, 2016

 San Francisco Has Its Very Own Sinking, Leaning Tower

What if you bought a multimillion-dollar luxury apartment, only to find out it was slowly sinking?

By Kate Kershner Nov 2, 2016

 Rovables: Tiny Robots That Roll on Your Clothes All Day

Researchers have developed wearable, mobile robots that can act as sensors, displays and even a necklace.

By Yves Jeffcoat Oct 27, 2016