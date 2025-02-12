The Tallest Roller Coaster in the World Stood for 19 Years

The following list covers the tallest coasters with the most dramatic drops currently in operation, after the shutdown of Kingda Ka and before the completion of Falcon's Flight (more on Falcon's Flight in a moment).

1. Top Thrill 2 (420 feet/128 meters)

Top Thrill 2 — the sequel to the fan-favorite Top Thrill Dragster — is a triple-launch giant that recently reclaimed its position at the top of the heap. You can find this towering terror at Cedar Point Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

However, there is no guarantee that it will be functional since the attraction has experienced extended maintenance shutdowns in recent years.

2. Superman: Escape From Krypton (415 feet/127 meters)

Amusement park patrons can capture a moment of superhuman speed as reversed shuttle trains blast out the starting gate, reaching 100 mph (161 km/h) in just seven seconds. Riders then climb a 415-foot (126.5-meter) tower before free-falling in a heart-dropping descent.

3. Red Force (367 feet/112 meters)

This magnetic induction rocket coaster launches out of the loading station at a white-knuckle 112 mph (180 km/h) before climbing a 367-foot (111.9-meter) tower. This sports car-themed amusement ride fits in perfectly at Ferrari Land at PortAventura, Salou, Tarragona, Spain.

4. Fury 325 (325 feet/99 meters)

Summer is a season of laid-back relaxation — unless you find yourself strapped into this Carowinds skyscraper just outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Fury 325's intimidating lift hill will send you down a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff with a vertigo-inducing 81-degree drop slope.

5. Millennium Force (310 feet/95 meters)

This out-and-back giga-coaster is a popular attraction for Cedar Point Park in Sandusky, Ohio. Although some riders claim to experience moments of lightheadedness from the top speed of almost 100 mph (161 km/h), many patrons say there is little to write home about after the initial drop.