The Tallest Roller Coaster in the World Stood for 19 Years

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Feb 12, 2025
Kingda Ka held the title of world's tallest roller coaster for nearly 20 years, opening in 2005 and closing in 2024. Marti Bug Catcher / Shutterstock

There is no shortage of incredible roller coasters for thrill seekers and theme park enthusiasts to enjoy globally. Just as the "space race" encouraged countries to shoot for the stars, the "coaster wars" have pushed theme park engineers to test the boundaries of death-defying drops and ludicrous speeds.

We're going to cover a few of the most beloved rides, but which stands above the competition as the tallest roller coaster in the world?

Contents
  1. Kingda Ka: The Former World's Tallest Roller Coaster
  2. 5 Biggest Roller Coaster Drops
  3. The World's Fastest Roller Coaster: Formula Rossa
  4. What Will Be the World's Longest, Tallest and Fastest Roller Coaster?

Kingda Ka: The Former World's Tallest Roller Coaster

This 456-foot (139-meter) behemoth at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey was once the world's tallest roller coaster. The official closure announcement followed continued frustrations with the ride's aging technology and increased maintenance requirements.

Park President Brian Bacica stated in a press release, "We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences.”

Kingda Ka's closure in November 2024 was made all the more heartbreaking because it coincided with the departure of other crowd favorites, including Green Lantern, Twister and Parachutes. That said, the park may redeem itself by presenting a new ride within the following year. Fans are hopeful that 2025 will mark the grand opening of The Flash: Vertical Velocity, North America's first "super boomerang" roller coaster.

5 Biggest Roller Coaster Drops

The following list covers the tallest coasters with the most dramatic drops currently in operation, after the shutdown of Kingda Ka and before the completion of Falcon's Flight (more on Falcon's Flight in a moment).

1. Top Thrill 2 (420 feet/128 meters)

Top Thrill 2 — the sequel to the fan-favorite Top Thrill Dragster — is a triple-launch giant that recently reclaimed its position at the top of the heap. You can find this towering terror at Cedar Point Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

However, there is no guarantee that it will be functional since the attraction has experienced extended maintenance shutdowns in recent years.

2. Superman: Escape From Krypton (415 feet/127 meters)

Amusement park patrons can capture a moment of superhuman speed as reversed shuttle trains blast out the starting gate, reaching 100 mph (161 km/h) in just seven seconds. Riders then climb a 415-foot (126.5-meter) tower before free-falling in a heart-dropping descent.

3. Red Force (367 feet/112 meters)

This magnetic induction rocket coaster launches out of the loading station at a white-knuckle 112 mph (180 km/h) before climbing a 367-foot (111.9-meter) tower. This sports car-themed amusement ride fits in perfectly at Ferrari Land at PortAventura, Salou, Tarragona, Spain.

4. Fury 325 (325 feet/99 meters)

Summer is a season of laid-back relaxation — unless you find yourself strapped into this Carowinds skyscraper just outside Charlotte, North Carolina. Fury 325's intimidating lift hill will send you down a 300-foot (91-meter) cliff with a vertigo-inducing 81-degree drop slope.

5. Millennium Force (310 feet/95 meters)

This out-and-back giga-coaster is a popular attraction for Cedar Point Park in Sandusky, Ohio. Although some riders claim to experience moments of lightheadedness from the top speed of almost 100 mph (161 km/h), many patrons say there is little to write home about after the initial drop.

The World's Fastest Roller Coaster: Formula Rossa

Formula Rossa, located at Ferrari Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, has held the top speed record for 15 years. The world's fastest coaster can travel up to 150 mph (241 km/h) and can jumble your brains with almost 5 Gs, becoming a bucket list ride for any adrenaline junkie with a need for speed.

What Will Be the World's Longest, Tallest and Fastest Roller Coaster?

Construction of Six Flags Qaddiya's crown jewel, "Falcon's Flight," is expected to wrap up sometime in 2025. This record-breaking ride will have the most extensive track length, tallest drop and fastest speeds, reaching heights of over 640 feet (195 meters) and a top-out velocity of 155 mph (250 km/h).

Now That's Innovative

The 15th-century Russian Empress Catherine the Great was a roller coaster pioneer. These "Russian mountains" measured roughly 70 feet (21 m) tall and 100 feet (30 m) long, and accommodated year-round fun for many of the country's elites thanks to the sleds being built with wheels.

