Science
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Engineering
  4. Structural Engineering

How Water Slides Work

by Tom Harris

Water Slide Construction: Bits and Pieces

A small water slide, the sort you might find in somebody's backyard, has a very simple construction. It's a single piece of smooth fiberglass material, cast in the shap­e of a slide, supported by a metal frame.

Most water park slides have a similar structure, but on a much larger scale. Obviously, it's not feasible to use a single piece of fiberglass for a giant, curving slide. Water park slides are formed from dozens of fiberglass segments fastened together with heavy-duty bolts. Typically, the individual segments fit together like sections of a toy race track.

Advertisement

Each segment has one end with a raised lip and one end with a sunken step. When you fit two segments together, the lip of segment A rests on the step of segment B. This ensures that the segments hold together, with a smooth seam between them. Ideally, the slide feels like a single unit to the rider. Slides typically use completely enclosed tubes for the sharpest turns, to make sure everyon­e stays in.

This water slide is built around several steel columns, which hold up the fiberglass segments with strong cantilever supports.
This water slide is built around several steel columns, which hold up the fiberglass segments with strong cantilever supports.
Photo courtesy Splashtacular, Inc.

These segments rest on a framework of steel girders. The girders may be positioned directly below the slide, or they may sit adjacent to the slide, supporting it with sturdy cantilevers.

Water parks generally buy new slides from an outside manufacturer. The manufacturer designs the slide and builds all of the individual pieces. The water park hires a local contractor to take these pieces and put the whole thing together according to the manufacturer's directions. It's just like building a toy race track or model train, but on a massive scale. The actual slide structure is only half of the ride, of course. Next, we'll take a look at how water lets you slip from the top to the bottom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Man-made Islands Are More Common Than You Think

San Francisco's Wave Organ Plays With the Tides

Creaking Floors Served as Security Warning System in Ancient Japan

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement