Invasive Species in California That Damage Crops and Endanger Native Animals

" " Can you tell who the invasive species is in this picture? Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

In a state packed with deserts, rivers, forests and coastlines, invasive species in California are a serious threat to the plants and animals that evolved here.

These invasive species are organisms introduced outside their native range that establish themselves, spread and harm ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure, or human health. California has extraordinary biodiversity, yet so many non-native species can find a foothold and out compete native species.

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That pressure shows up almost everywhere. Some invasive plants push aside native vegetation and native grasses. Some animals prey on wildlife or reach high densities so fast that they change food webs, nutrient flow, and habitat itself. Others clog irrigation channels, damage crops and forests, or carry disease.