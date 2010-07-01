Environmental Science

The environment is truly a thing of beauty and should be protected whenever possible. What can we do to save the environment, and what new technology is available to help us?

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Rising Rock: Earth's Crust Has Its Own Tides, Too

The oceans on planet Earth cycle through daily tidal changes. But the ground beneath our feet experiences tides of its own, too.

By Mark Mancini May 2, 2018

Environmental Science / Green Science
 Plastic-Eating Enzyme May Be Our Planet's New Hope

Scientists are hoping to use the enzyme to break down huge amounts of plastic.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 26, 2018

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 10 Ways to Stop Using Plastic Right Now

Plastic may be the longest-lasting legacy of human beings on this planet. But there are lots of ways, big and small, that we can all stop using it. Today.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 23, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Can Adding Sand to Beaches Save Them?

As sea levels rise with climate change, beaches are losing ground against ever-encroaching waters. Trucking in sand may seem like a good idea, but the evidence, while not yet conclusive, may show otherwise.

By Amanda Onion Apr 13, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Who Was Alexander von Humboldt and What Is the Humboldt Current?

He might be the most important scientist you've never heard of, but the ocean current that bears his name helped shape the development of evolutionary theory.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 12, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Water Shortage? Let's Lasso an Iceberg

People have floated the idea of towing icebergs to drought-stricken parts of the world for years. Sounds like a good idea, but how viable is it?

By Amanda Onion Apr 11, 2018

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Step Aside Styrofoam — Make Way for Nanowood

While plastic such as Styrofoam may be cheap and convenient to use, it contributes to costly health issues and is an inconvenient pollutant that takes up to 500 years to biodegrade.

By Carrie Tatro Apr 10, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 The Sahara Desert Is Getting Bigger

The Sahara has expanded by about 10 percent in the past century, mostly due to natural causes, but not all. We can blame the rest on man-made climate change.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Apr 5, 2018

Environmental Science / Energy Production
 Captured CO2 Could Store Energy From Solar Panels and Wind Turbines

We may be able to capture carbon emitted from fossil fuel-burning power plants and convert it to fuel for storing energy generated by wind turbines and solar panels.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 4, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why Are Whales So Big?

Blue whales are the largest mammal ever known to exist on Earth. So what makes these creatures so huge?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 29, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why Is the Ocean Different Colors in Different Places?

Ocean water is not actually blue, but appears in different shades for many reasons.

By Amanda Onion Mar 29, 2018

Geology / Paleontology
 13,000-year-old Footprints Found in British Columbia

Archaeologists discovered three sets of human footprints on a remote island off the coast of British Columbia. They've now determined these footprints are the oldest in all of North America.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 28, 2018

Environmental Science / Green Science
 Reaching the Zen of Zero Waste

Getting your home to zero waste doesn't have to mean re-structuring your entire life. Sure, you'll have to make changes, but most of them are surprisingly easy.

By John Donovan Mar 27, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Which Ocean Is the World’s Smallest?

Water covers about 71 percent of Earth's surface, but do you know the difference between an ocean and a sea? And which ocean is the smallest?

By Amanda Onion Mar 22, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 What Is the World’s Shortest River?

Ever wondered what's the difference between a river, a stream, a brook and a tributary?

By Amanda Onion Mar 21, 2018

Environmental Science / Green Science
 Poo-pyrus: Eco-friendly Paper Made from Poop

You read that right. Paper made from animal manure could be coming to an office near you. OK, not really, but poop to paper is a thing.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 21, 2018

Earth Science / Geophysics
 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Spring Equinox

The spring, or vernal, equinox traditionally marks the first day of spring — but climate scientists use a different date altogether. Find out more about this and other facts we've gathered for your astronomical pleasure.

By Mark Mancini Mar 19, 2018

Green Technology / Sustainable Technologies
 What Do Winemakers Do With Grape Waste?

Wine pomace — the portion of grapes left over from winemaking — has a variety of uses, from fertilizer to a nutrition-enhancing ingredient in foods.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 19, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 How Does Petrified Wood Form?

Petrified wood can be found all over the world, but how is it created?

By Mark Mancini Mar 5, 2018

Earth Science / Geophysics
 5 Reasons Why the Great Lakes Are So Great

The Great Lakes are named so for several reasons, including shipwreck preservation, fresh water and even birdwatching.

By Mark Mancini Mar 1, 2018

Sustainable Technologies / Sustainable Technologies in the Community
 Fog Provides Water in the World's Driest Zones

Fog harvesting has been going on in some form since ancient times, but scientists have been refining the method so people living in some of the most arid climates can have water.

By Mark Mancini Feb 27, 2018

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Mother Nature Says Stop Releasing Balloons

Helium balloons are dangerous to the environment and wildlife — so why isn't releasing them illegal?

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 21, 2018

Environmental Science / Green Science
 Queen Elizabeth II Bans Plastic From Royal Estates

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II is making changes to the Royals solid-wasted plan, and that includes banning many plastics.

By John Perritano Feb 14, 2018

Environmental Science / Green Science
 China Says We Don't Want Your Plastic

Will China's ban on plastic imports prompt Westerners to change our wasteful ways?

By John Perritano Feb 8, 2018

Green Technology / Remediation Technologies
 Geoengineering: 5 Ways Science Wants To Alter the Climate

There's no easy fix for climate change so scientists are playing with altering the Earth's natural systems in hopes of slowing it down. What could possibly go wrong?

By Cherise Threewitt