The Least-visited Country in the World Is Only 10 Square Miles

Tuvalu isn't the only country with pristine beaches, but you sure won't find crowded hotels here any time soon.

As you might imagine, the least-visited country in the world is a place most people have never even heard of. Imagine a destination without long lines, crowded beaches, or flashy resorts. That place exists in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, and it's called Tuvalu.

Tuvalu, a tiny island nation made up of nine islands, sits quietly between Australia and Hawaii. Only 40 tourists were recorded in 2021, and fewer than 200 visited in some recent years.

It's not that Tuvalu lacks appeal. In fact, its pristine beaches, stunning coral reefs, and vibrant marine life make it a dream for eco-conscious travelers. But its remote location, limited infrastructure, and rising sea levels keep it off most people's radar.