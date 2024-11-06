The Most Beautiful Countries in the World, Sorted by Region

Visit any nation on this list if you're interested in islands, beaches and tropical rainforests.

1. Indonesia

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic country, comprises over 17,000 islands and has no shortage of beautiful beaches and tropical rainforests.

It boasts some of the most impressive coral reefs and volcanoes, but no visit would be complete without witnessing the country's otherworldly Raja Ampat Islands.

2. Costa Rica

Any nature lover should visit Costa Rica at least once in their lifetime. Manuel Antonio, Corcovado and Tortuguero are just a few famous national parks where you can enjoy a biodiverse landscape of tropical forests dotted with natural hot springs where you can find over 500,000 species of animals.

3. Thailand

Thailand is the perfect place for someone searching for islands inhabited by beautiful people who are famous for their hospitality and cuisine. It is often ranked as the best country in the world for beaches, thanks to majestic coastlines near Phuket, Koh Samui, Krabi and Koh Phi Phi.

4. Philippines

This island nation is made up of thousands of individual islands, each with a unique flavor of natural beauty and diverse landscapes that can satisfy any traveler. The Chocolate Hills of Bohol, the Banaue Rice Terraces and Kawasan Falls are a few of the country's top attractions.

5. Brazil

Roughly 60 percent of the Amazon Rainforest can be found in Brazil, so any wildlife fan looking for remote natural beauty should add this country to the top of their list.

However, you should do so quickly since the largest rainforest in the world is also home to much of the country's natural resources. Recent deforestation is currently at 17 percent and climbing toward a point of no return for the thousands of species in this fragile habitat.