The Most Beautiful Countries in the World, Sorted by Region

Any avid traveler knows there are far too many gorgeous landscapes and jaw-dropping views to make one all-encompassing list of the most beautiful countries in the world. We're lucky to have such a diverse world, and beauty is subjective.
The following round-up includes some of the most visually stunning destinations you should add to your next bucket list trip, whether you're looking to play in the waves, reach high altitudes or simply find yourself in awe of nature on this planet.
Indonesia, the world's largest archipelagic country, comprises over 17,000 islands and has no shortage of beautiful beaches and tropical rainforests.
It boasts some of the most impressive coral reefs and volcanoes, but no visit would be complete without witnessing the country's otherworldly Raja Ampat Islands.
2. Costa Rica
Any nature lover should visit Costa Rica at least once in their lifetime. Manuel Antonio, Corcovado and Tortuguero are just a few famous national parks where you can enjoy a biodiverse landscape of tropical forests dotted with natural hot springs where you can find over 500,000 species of animals.
3. Thailand
Thailand is the perfect place for someone searching for islands inhabited by beautiful people who are famous for their hospitality and cuisine. It is often ranked as the best country in the world for beaches, thanks to majestic coastlines near Phuket, Koh Samui, Krabi and Koh Phi Phi.
4. Philippines
This island nation is made up of thousands of individual islands, each with a unique flavor of natural beauty and diverse landscapes that can satisfy any traveler. The Chocolate Hills of Bohol, the Banaue Rice Terraces and Kawasan Falls are a few of the country's top attractions.
5. Brazil
Roughly 60 percent of the Amazon Rainforest can be found in Brazil, so any wildlife fan looking for remote natural beauty should add this country to the top of their list.
However, you should do so quickly since the largest rainforest in the world is also home to much of the country's natural resources. Recent deforestation is currently at 17 percent and climbing toward a point of no return for the thousands of species in this fragile habitat.
5 Most Beautiful Mountainous Countries
Any country on this list will provide chances to witness breathtaking mountain scenery, magestic waterfalls and untouched wildlife near the top of the world.
1. Switzerland
If you enjoy hiking through landscapes that feel like they're pulled straight from the pages of a fantasy novel, then Switzerland is your place.
It is consistently ranked high among the most beautiful countries in the world for good reason; quiet villages nestled in emerald valleys and skyscraping mountain trails to alpine lakes are just a few of the highlights you'll find here.
2. Peru
Many countries in Western South America are dominated by the Andes Mountains, but only Peru is home to one of the most famous wonders of the ancient world: Machu Picchu.
Although Machu Picchu is a common highlight for most South American travel itineraries, you should also consider adding some of Peru's other incredible mountain destinations, including Alpamayo, Nevado Auzangate and Rainbow Mountain (Vinicunca).
3. United States
This country is home to some of the most diverse national parks in the world, with some of the most picturesque mountainous forests you can find outside of an oil painting.
Denali in rugged Alaska, Mt. Rainier near the Pacific Coast of Washington State, and the Rocky Mountain region of the Central U.S. are some of the most beautiful landscapes for camping, hiking and standing in awe.
4. Nepal
Nepal is famous for being the second-highest country in the world (Bhutan edges it out), with an average elevation of 10,712 feet (3,265 m) above sea level.
Aside from being home to two of the three tallest mountains on Earth (Everest and Kangchenjunga), this nature wonderland is the last refuge for Bengal tigers, snow leopards and a host of other endangered animals.
5. Norway
This Scandinavian country's reputation for producing some of the most jaw-dropping green mountains, frozen waterfalls and majestic fjords has made it a popular destination for travelers from all over the world.
Due to Earth's tilt and rotation, Norway experiences 76 days of midnight sun in the summer, while winter months offer extended darkness for visitors hoping to witness the Northern Lights.
5 Most Beautiful Desert Countries
Although devoid of the bustling wildlife of some of the other landscapes listed above, deserts are great places to explore nature and enjoy some silence among the vast expanse of sandy dunes and rocky outcroppings.
1. Egypt
A large chunk of this country's tourism comes from some of the best-preserved of the ancient world's stunning architectural wonders. Yet many travelers forget to visit many of the other beautiful places Egypt offers. The White Desert, Red Sea and the lost city of Heraklion are all mesmerizing destinations.
2. Australia
Hike a few kilometers from Australia's white sand beaches and world-famous Great Barrier Reef and you'll find yourself in a landscape that transports you to another planet. Those brave enough to travel the "Bush" will be rewarded with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
3. Chad
The Ennedi Plateau in northern Chad is a goldmine for explorers looking to visit a place with incredible geological and anthropological significance.
4. Mongolia
If you're in China and looking for the world's top spot to escape the crowds, just head north until you find yourself in the Gobi Desert.
Then, continue on to the "singing sands" of Khongoryn Els and the Khentii Mountains of Khustain Nuruu National Park, where many believe the conqueror Ghenghis Khan's hidden tomb is located.
5. Namibia
Namibia is one of the most diverse countries on the planet. Expansive savannas with safari wildlife, the wonder of Fish River Canyon, the stark cliffs of the Skeleton Coast, and the red dunes of Sossusvlei prove is bound to be an adventure for everyone in your travel group.
10 Natural Wonders for Your Bucket List
After you've crossed all the most beautiful countries off your bucket list, you should make time to visit a few of these extraordinary natural wonders.
1. Lauterbrunnen Valley, Switzerland
Switzerland is a small country with massive, snow-capped green mountains and lush valleys. The ultimate gem of this "most beautiful country" is the endless panoramic views of Lauterbrunnen Valley, which inspired several scenes from J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
2. Patagonia, South America
Shared between two countries in South America (Chile and Argentina), the Patagonia region is one of the most prestigious hiking excursions in the world. Hundreds of thousands of nature enthusiasts make the pilgrimage to Torres Del Paine and surrounding natural wonders each year.
3. Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada
If you're hunting for some of the bluest lakes surrounded by some of the most vibrant forests in the world, look no further than Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Moraine Lake, Lake Louise and Peyto Lake are some of the most popular tourist destinations.
4. Jiuzhaigou Valley, China
There is perhaps no other country in the world that can boast the sheer volume of diverse and amazing landscapes that China can. One of the country's most unique landmarks is the Jiuzhaigou Valley, where the Tibetan Plateau meets the Min Mountains, home to some of the clearest azure lakes you'll ever see.
5. Halong Bay, Vietnam
Vietnam is known for its beautiful beaches and deep jungles, but the real showstopper is Halong Bay, where towering limestone islands jut out of emerald waters.
6. Grand Canyon, Arizona, U.S.
Any fan of national parks should plan to one day behold the wonder of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. At any point along the 278 miles (447 km) of the Colorado River, you will be surrounded by red rock formations, waterfalls and millions of years of geological history that will make you feel small in this great, big world.
7. Kruger National Park, South Africa
Roughly 1,100 miles (1,800 km) north of the white sand beaches and whale watching of Cape Town, South Africa, you'll find one of the most gorgeous nature preserves on the continent.
With almost 5 million acres (2 million hectares) of land to explore, you'll have several opportunities to catch the "Big 5" game animals in their natural habitat.
8. Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
The stunning, azure waterfalls of Plitvice Lakes seem more at home in the tropical landscapes of Southeast Asia than the mountains of Central Europe, but that just adds to the unique allure of this natural wonder.
9. Milford Sound, New Zealand
Many visitors travel to New Zealand's south island for mountains and glaciers, while others head to Aukland for black sand beaches. However, no trip to this epic country would be complete without witnessing the majestic fjords of Milford Sound.
10. Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland has a rich history and miles of rolling verdant hills, but it is also home to one of the most interesting natural phenomena on the planet.
The Giant's Causeway is the site of an ancient volcanic fissure eruption that created roughly 40,000 basalt columns which look like something crafted by supernatural forces.
