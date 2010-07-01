We see the destruction that the Earth can unleash in the news on a regular basis. Here you can learn about hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and other forces of nature.
The mercury soared to over 122 degrees Fahrenheit in Nawkwabash, Pakistan. It could be the highest April temp ever recorded on the planet.
Scientists across the globe attempt to forecast upcoming hurricane seasons in the Atlantic. But how — and are they right?
Volcanic eruptions are loud. Very loud. But nobody's ever been able to capture the roar of the thunder they create. Until now.
The danger to the iconic statues is now greater than ever due to erosion and higher-energy wave action caused by climate change.
Red snow? Yes. It totally exists. And while it might look cool, it's not exactly what you want to see from Mother Nature.
Is climate change to blame for king tides flooding coastal cities more often? Some scientists say yes.
California cannabis farmers could lose everything in the wildfires.
New research digs into historic volcano fatalities to explore how, where and whom a volcano is most likely to kill.
In the mid-20th century, lightning strikes killed hundreds of Americans each year. Now, that number's dropped to only a few dozen. What's changed?
When a major storm is barreling down, the reasons why some people choose to shelter in place are complicated.
Words matter when talking about those seeking shelter from the storm. What's the difference between hurricane evacuees and refugees?
Historic Hurricane Irma is being supercharged by the effects of climate change heating Earth's oceans.
'You really can't describe to anybody what it's like to sit through a hurricane,' says Ruth Clark, who lived through Hurricanes Camille and Katrina.
Hurricanes are the strongest storms on the planet. How we categorize them has helped save lives.
The four seasons experienced by Earth's midlatitude regions are being gradually altered by global warming — but a climate expert says they won't completely go away.
A new model describes in more detail how the Chicxulub asteroid affected our planet, from dropping temperatures to pausing photosynthesis, with soot playing an integral part.
Researchers studying tornadoes use a common theory of economics to determine casualty rates.
Very specific atmospheric conditions and just the right perspective are necessary to see the phenomenon.
Polar temperatures are changing more rapidly than equatorial ones, making the jet stream slower and wider, and extreme events longer-lasting.
Explosive solar events are bad news for Earth, so it's good to keep an eye on space weather. Newly discovered "Rossby-like" waves could help them out with that big job.
We've all seen shots of meteorologists fighting gale-force winds to report on storms. So just how high can the winds get before the reporters are knocked off their feet?
Earth's atmosphere used to be full of toxic hydrogen, but a brief period of methane smog cleared the way for valuable oxygen to set up shop.
Midwestern night owls got a meteoric surprise this week.
The atmosphere protects those of us here on land from cosmic radiation. So what about those who spend time above the clouds?
Researchers from Montreal's Concordia University have figured out why the air inside a tornado vortex is cooler and less dense than the surrounding air.