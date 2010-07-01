Forces of Nature

 Scorching Heat in Pakistan May Have Set a World Record

The mercury soared to over 122 degrees Fahrenheit in Nawkwabash, Pakistan. It could be the highest April temp ever recorded on the planet.

By Mark Mancini May 7, 2018

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Scientists Predict Record-breaking 2018 Hurricane Season

Scientists across the globe attempt to forecast upcoming hurricane seasons in the Atlantic. But how — and are they right?

By John Donovan Apr 16, 2018

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Scientists Record Volcanic Thunder for the First Time

Volcanic eruptions are loud. Very loud. But nobody's ever been able to capture the roar of the thunder they create. Until now.

By Mark Mancini Mar 30, 2018

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Climate Change Threatens the Moai of Easter Island

The danger to the iconic statues is now greater than ever due to erosion and higher-energy wave action caused by climate change.

By Amanda Onion Mar 26, 2018

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 The Amazing, and Alarming, Science Behind Red Snow

Red snow? Yes. It totally exists. And while it might look cool, it's not exactly what you want to see from Mother Nature.

By Mark Mancini Feb 15, 2018

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Why King Tides Are Flooding Coastal Cities More Often

Is climate change to blame for king tides flooding coastal cities more often? Some scientists say yes.

By John Perritano Oct 17, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Marijuana Farmers Hit Hard by California Wildfires

California cannabis farmers could lose everything in the wildfires.

By John Perritano Oct 16, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Centuries of Volcano Death Statistics, Newly Analyzed for Your Reading Pleasure

New research digs into historic volcano fatalities to explore how, where and whom a volcano is most likely to kill.

By Jesslyn Shields Oct 12, 2017

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Lightning Deaths in the US Are Way, Way Down

In the mid-20th century, lightning strikes killed hundreds of Americans each year. Now, that number's dropped to only a few dozen. What's changed?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 20, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Why Some People Choose to Shelter In Place

When a major storm is barreling down, the reasons why some people choose to shelter in place are complicated.

By John Perritano Sep 14, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Evacuee or Refugee: What Do We Call People Displaced by Natural Disasters?

Words matter when talking about those seeking shelter from the storm. What's the difference between hurricane evacuees and refugees?

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 12, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Why Is Hurricane Irma So Powerful?

Historic Hurricane Irma is being supercharged by the effects of climate change heating Earth's oceans.

By Ian O'Neill Sep 9, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 What It’s Like to Experience a Category 5 Hurricane

'You really can't describe to anybody what it's like to sit through a hurricane,' says Ruth Clark, who lived through Hurricanes Camille and Katrina.

By Dave Roos Sep 7, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 What Hurricane Categories Really Mean

Hurricanes are the strongest storms on the planet. How we categorize them has helped save lives.

By John Perritano Sep 7, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 As Earth's Climate Changes, Is It Time to Redefine the Four Seasons?

The four seasons experienced by Earth's midlatitude regions are being gradually altered by global warming — but a climate expert says they won't completely go away.

By Patrick J. Kiger Aug 28, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Scientists Develop Clearer Idea of How Dino-Killing Asteroid Changed Earth's Environment

A new model describes in more detail how the Chicxulub asteroid affected our planet, from dropping temperatures to pausing photosynthesis, with soot playing an integral part.

By Jesslyn Shields Aug 24, 2017

Climate & Weather / Storms
 Knowing a Tornado's Strength Could Save More Lives Than Knowing Its Exact Path

Researchers studying tornadoes use a common theory of economics to determine casualty rates.

By John Perritano May 30, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 'Pilot's Glory': Why a Rainbow Encircles an Airplane Shadow on Clouds

Very specific atmospheric conditions and just the right perspective are necessary to see the phenomenon.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 11, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Weather Patterns Are Getting Stuck as Climate Changes Affect the Jet Stream

Polar temperatures are changing more rapidly than equatorial ones, making the jet stream slower and wider, and extreme events longer-lasting.

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 31, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Becoming Better Solar Meteorologists, With Help From Some Monster Waves

Explosive solar events are bad news for Earth, so it's good to keep an eye on space weather. Newly discovered "Rossby-like" waves could help them out with that big job.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 29, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Yes, Wind Can Blow You Away If It's the Right Speed

We've all seen shots of meteorologists fighting gale-force winds to report on storms. So just how high can the winds get before the reporters are knocked off their feet?

By John Perritano Mar 16, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Earth's Early Atmosphere Was Briefly a Methane Haze

Earth's atmosphere used to be full of toxic hydrogen, but a brief period of methane smog cleared the way for valuable oxygen to set up shop.

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 15, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 Green Fireball Lights Up Midwestern Night Skies

Midwestern night owls got a meteoric surprise this week.

By Jonathan Strickland Feb 6, 2017

Climate & Weather / Atmospheric Science
 NASA Investigates Cosmic Ray Impact on High-altitude Travelers

The atmosphere protects those of us here on land from cosmic radiation. So what about those who spend time above the clouds?

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 6, 2017

Forces of Nature / Natural Disasters
 Why the Inside of a Tornado Gets Super Cold, Leaves You Gasping for Air

Researchers from Montreal's Concordia University have figured out why the air inside a tornado vortex is cooler and less dense than the surrounding air.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 24, 2017