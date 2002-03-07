Science
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Military
  4. Firearms

How Revolvers Work

by Tom Harris
In 1856, Samuel Colt had to produce 150 guns a day to meet growing demand. See more gun pictures.
In 1856, Samuel Colt had to produce 150 guns a day to meet growing demand. See more gun pictures.
David De Lossy/Getty Images

In 1830, when he was only 16, Samuel Colt left home and took a job on a merchant ship bound for India. In his spare time, he toyed with designs for a new sort of gun -- one that could be fired repeatedly without reloading. While a number of repeating weapons had already been developed, none of them had caught on with the public, mostly because they were too complicated and cumbersome.

Inspired by a capstan mechanism on the ship, Colt developed a simple revolving ammunition cylinder. Initially, people weren't particularly impressed with the new weapon; but by the 1850s, Colt's company was enjoying phenomenal success. In 1856, he had to churn out 150 guns a day just to keep up with the growing demand!

Advertisement

The extremely simple, highly reliable weapon had a profound effect on life in the United States and later in the rest of the world. Armed with a revolver, anybody could kill another person in a matter of seconds. War, crime, law enforcement and even everyday arguments were infused with a new deadly element.

In this edition of HowStuffWorks, we'll look at the basic operating principle of the revolver to see why it remains such a popular weapon after more than 150 years on the market. We'll also look at the basic concepts behind firearms and check out a few of the important weapons that preceded the revolver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Bulletproof Are Bulletproof Vests?

Half the World's Gun-related Deaths Occur in Just 6 Countries, Including the U.S.

How Worried Should We Be About 3D-printable Guns?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement