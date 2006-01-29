Military

Military / Future Military
 Growing Movement of Scientists Pushes for Ban on Killer Robots

The increasing interest in autonomous weapons around the world is alarming scientists, and there's a growing movement to halt the development of these weapons before the technology has a chance to proliferate.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 19, 2018

Military / Explosives
 Trinitite: How the First Nuclear Bomb Turned Sand to Glass

Sand turned to glass at White Sands Missile Range. What do we know today about the remnants of the world's first nuclear blast?

By Mark Mancini Apr 13, 2018

Military / Soldiers
 U.S. Military Hopes To Save Injured Soldiers by Copying Tardigrades

Could a tiny creature called a tardigrade hold the key to slowing biological time, giving soldiers more opportunity to recover from life-threatening injuries?

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 3, 2018

Military / Explosives
 Package Bombs Are Rare in the U.S., But Here's How to Spot One

Bombs are complicated to build so they aren't a common go-to method of madness for criminals. But would you know one if you saw one?

By John Donovan Mar 23, 2018

Military / Stealth Technologies
 Does the U.S. Military Maintain Secret Underwater Bases?

Underwater military bases sound super-cool, but what are the odds they truly exist?

By Diana Brown Dec 12, 2017

Military / Firearms
 NRA Insurance Protects Gun Owners Shooting in Self-defense

Self-defense is a hallmark of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But could self-defense insurance policies embolden a gun owner to shoot?

By John Donovan Dec 1, 2017

Military / Navy
 How the Navy Ship Comfort Is Aiding Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is finally getting much-needed aid after Hurricane Maria, and much of that is coming from USNS Comfort.

By Cherise Threewitt Oct 5, 2017

Military / Firearms
 What Is a Bump Fire Stock?

Bump fire stocks enable a shooter like Las Vegas killer Steven Paddock to fire a semi-automatic rifle at nearly the rate of an automatic. How do they work?

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 5, 2017

Military / Branches
 Why Smoking Rates in the Military Are So High

New evidence shows that Big Tobacco specifically targeted U.S soldiers, because they were "less educated" among other reasons.

By Alia Hoyt Sep 5, 2017

Military / Explosives
 Is North Korea Equipped to Attack the United States?

In late July 2017, North Korea upped its threats the United States and its allies with nuclear strikes — and the U.N. responded with strict and overwhelming sanctions.

By Julia Layton & Sarah Gleim

Military / Explosives
 How to Survive a Nuclear Attack

Sheltering in place could give you the best chance of surviving a nuclear attack.

By John Perritano Aug 15, 2017

Military / Soldiers
 Why a Draft Would Weaken the U.S. Military

Most experts agree that the all-volunteer military is what makes the U.S. armed forces the best in the world. Would that change if the draft was reinstated?

By John Perritano Jul 20, 2017

Military / Firearms
 Gun Purchases for Self-Defense Skyrocket

A new study shows gun sales in the U.S. for self-defense soars, while sales for recreational shooting and hunting languish.

By Alia Hoyt Jul 5, 2017

Military / Branches
 How Camp X Worked

The history of the secret spy training school may be overlooked, but Camp X played a vital role in intelligence gathering during World War II.

By Ed Grabianowski

Military / Future Military
 Successful Test Puts Military One Step Closer to Electromagnetic Rail Guns

The sci-fi weapon's destructive power may be closer to reality thanks to a recent test of the General Atomics Blitzer system.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 23, 2017

Military / Soldiers
 Ghost Tape No. 10: The Haunted Mixtape of the Vietnam War

In one of its more bizarre moments, the U.S. Army created voice tapes of allegedly wandering souls to depress Viet Cong morale.

By Alia Hoyt May 16, 2017

Military / Explosives
 The Mother of All Bombs Is Big But It's No Nuke

The MOAB is the largest nonnuclear bomb ever used by the U.S. So what makes it OK to drop this bomb and not a nuclear warhead? We dive in to find out.

By John Donovan Apr 21, 2017

Military / Explosives
 Using Glowing Bacteria and Lasers to Detect Landmines

With tens of millions of active landmines still buried around the globe, scientists are looking for efficient and safe methods to remove them.

By Laurie L. Dove Apr 14, 2017

Military / Future Military
 Is It Time for the United States to Establish a Space Force?

The Air Force currently handles U.S. military activities in space. But some experts argue that the country needs a new, independent Space Corps.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 24, 2017

Military / Explosives
 The Simple Difference Between Ballistic Missiles and Cruise Missiles

Despite the phrase "going ballistic," the term "ballistic" refers to how a missile travels through the air, not its explosive capability.

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 15, 2017

Military / Firearms
 Thought Experiment: What Would a World Without Guns Be Like?

Would populations boom and violence cease? Or would humans and human nature essentially remain the same?

By Christian Sager Jan 19, 2017

Military / Firearms
 5 Surprising Facts About Gun Silencers

For instance, gun silencers don't make guns all that quiet.

By Dave Roos Jan 12, 2017

Military / Explosives
 Russia Once Built a Doomsday Device Nicknamed 'Dead Hand'

How did it work? Is it still around? The BrainStuff team investigates.

By Allison Loudermilk Jun 17, 2016

Military / Future Military
 U.S. Air Force Sets Speed Record With Magnetically Levitating Rocket Sled

Military researchers created a maglev rocket sled that moves twice as fast as the speediest maglev train — but they're not planning to use it for travel.

By Patrick J. Kiger May 5, 2016

Military / Navy
 Ridiculous History: The U.S. Navy Used Dirigibles as Flying Aircraft Carriers

Aloft in the 1930s, the helium-filled USS Akron and Macon were aircraft carriers that docked biplanes. Today both rest beneath the waters off California's Pacific coast.

By Laurie L. Dove May 2, 2016