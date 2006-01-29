Explore the weapons and combat systems used by the armed services. A broad range of topics in the Military Channel includes tanks, aircraft, biological warfare and stealth technologies.
The increasing interest in autonomous weapons around the world is alarming scientists, and there's a growing movement to halt the development of these weapons before the technology has a chance to proliferate.
Sand turned to glass at White Sands Missile Range. What do we know today about the remnants of the world's first nuclear blast?
Could a tiny creature called a tardigrade hold the key to slowing biological time, giving soldiers more opportunity to recover from life-threatening injuries?
Bombs are complicated to build so they aren't a common go-to method of madness for criminals. But would you know one if you saw one?
Underwater military bases sound super-cool, but what are the odds they truly exist?
Self-defense is a hallmark of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But could self-defense insurance policies embolden a gun owner to shoot?
Puerto Rico is finally getting much-needed aid after Hurricane Maria, and much of that is coming from USNS Comfort.
Bump fire stocks enable a shooter like Las Vegas killer Steven Paddock to fire a semi-automatic rifle at nearly the rate of an automatic. How do they work?
New evidence shows that Big Tobacco specifically targeted U.S soldiers, because they were "less educated" among other reasons.
In late July 2017, North Korea upped its threats the United States and its allies with nuclear strikes — and the U.N. responded with strict and overwhelming sanctions.
Sheltering in place could give you the best chance of surviving a nuclear attack.
Most experts agree that the all-volunteer military is what makes the U.S. armed forces the best in the world. Would that change if the draft was reinstated?
A new study shows gun sales in the U.S. for self-defense soars, while sales for recreational shooting and hunting languish.
The history of the secret spy training school may be overlooked, but Camp X played a vital role in intelligence gathering during World War II.
The sci-fi weapon's destructive power may be closer to reality thanks to a recent test of the General Atomics Blitzer system.
In one of its more bizarre moments, the U.S. Army created voice tapes of allegedly wandering souls to depress Viet Cong morale.
The MOAB is the largest nonnuclear bomb ever used by the U.S. So what makes it OK to drop this bomb and not a nuclear warhead? We dive in to find out.
With tens of millions of active landmines still buried around the globe, scientists are looking for efficient and safe methods to remove them.
The Air Force currently handles U.S. military activities in space. But some experts argue that the country needs a new, independent Space Corps.
Despite the phrase "going ballistic," the term "ballistic" refers to how a missile travels through the air, not its explosive capability.
Would populations boom and violence cease? Or would humans and human nature essentially remain the same?
For instance, gun silencers don't make guns all that quiet.
How did it work? Is it still around? The BrainStuff team investigates.
Military researchers created a maglev rocket sled that moves twice as fast as the speediest maglev train — but they're not planning to use it for travel.
Aloft in the 1930s, the helium-filled USS Akron and Macon were aircraft carriers that docked biplanes. Today both rest beneath the waters off California's Pacific coast.