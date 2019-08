It shouldn't surprise us that countries routinely keep an eye on what other countries are doing. Normally, these surveillance activities go unnoticed by the general public -- by definition, reconnaissance missions are not highly publicized.



Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

An EP-3E spy plane



In thisarticle, we will take a look at the highly-sophisticated surveillance plane EP-3E ARIES II (Airborne Reconnaissance Integrated Electronic System II) and see how it collects information.