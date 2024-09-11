The Largest Ship in the World and 10 Runners-up

Below is a list of the undisputed titans in the world of cruise ships. You'll notice that not all of the cruise lines are represented in this list, since only a few have attempted to build the very biggest. Other competitors, like the Norwegian Cruise Line, barely enter the top 30.

When measuring cruise ships, there are a few key stats to keep in mind.

Gross tonnage (GT): This is the main way that a ship's overall internal volume is determined. It doesn't refer to weight, although you can be sure that a big GT number means a very heavy ship. : This is the main way that a ship's overall internal volume is determined. It doesn't refer to weight, although you can be sure that a big GT number means a very heavy ship. Length: Also called "length overall," this measurement is easy. It's the overall length of the vessel's hull, measured as a line parallel to the water. It should come as no surprise that the largest ships, as measured in gross tonnage, are also often the longest ships. Beam: This is sailor speak for width. It's a measurement of the ship at its widest point. Maximum passenger capacity: A pretty straightforward metric, this number refers to the maximum amount of passengers the ship can take on a cruise.

1. The Icon of the Seas (250,800 GT)

In 2024, Royal Caribbean International released the Icon of the Seas — which, at 250,800 GT, with a maximum capacity of 7600 passengers, immediately became the world's largest cruise ship (and for that matter, the largest passenger ship in history). It boasts a length of 1,197 feet (365 meters) and a beam of 217 feet (66 meters).

This floating resort cruises from Miami, Florida to various ports of call in the Caribbean Sea. It's known for having the largest swimming pool and the most water slides (six) of any ocean vessel.

2. The Utopia of the Seas (236,473 GT)

Also owned and operated by Royal Caribbean, the Utopia of the Seas took her maiden voyage in 2024. The maximum capacity is 6,509, it has a GT of 236,473, a length of 1,185 feet (361 meters) and a beam of 210 feet (64 meters).

The last of Royal Caribbean International's Oasis Class ships, it's also the first ship of its kind to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Utopia of the Seas' home port is currently Port Canaveral, Florida.

3. The Wonder of the Seas (235,600 GT)

Once again a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world when it debuted in 2022. It has a maximum passenger capacity of 6,988, a GT of 235,600, a length of 1,188 feet (362 meters) and a beam of 210 feet (64 meters).

Featuring a boardwalk, solarium, zip line and much more, the Wonder of the Seas is meant to be a full-on vacation on the water. It sails from Port Canaveral, Florida.

4. The Symphony of the Seas (228,081 GT)

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas has a gross tonnage of 228,081, a length of 1,184 feet (361 meters), a beam of 216 feet (66 meters) and a maximum capacity of 6,680. When it debuted in 2018, it was the largest cruise ship in the world, taking her maiden voyage in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Symphony of the Seas now calls the Port of Miami home. Its onboard amenities include a rock climbing wall, laser tag and various dining and nightlife options.

5. Harmony of the Seas (226,963 GT)

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, released in 2016, was the largest ship in the world for all of two years (it was surpassed by the previous entry, Symphony of the Seas, in 2018). It has a gross tonnage of 226,963, a length of 1,188 feet (362 meters), a beam of 216 feet (66 meters) and a maximum capacity of 6,687.

The Harmony of the Seas' home port is Galveston, Texas. Like her Oasis Class sister ships, the passenger area is divided into "neighborhoods," which gives a sense of the ship's scale.

6. Oasis of the Seas (226,838 GT)

Made for Royal Caribbean International, the Oasis of the Seas was the flagship of the Oasis Class cruise ships, designed to be the largest cruise ships in the world. She has a gross tonnage of 226,838, a length of 1,180 feet (360 meters) a beam of 198 feet (61 meters), and a maximum passenger capacity of 6,771.

Her maiden voyage was in December 2009, making her the largest passenger ship in the world at that time. Currently, the Oasis of the Seas sails from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to various Caribbean ports of call.

7. Allure of the Seas (225,282 GT)

A sister ship of the Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas is just a tad smaller. Launched in 2010, she has a gross tonnage of 225,282, a length of 1,180 feet (360 meters), a beam of 198 feet (61 meters) and a maximum passenger capacity of 6,780.

Currently the Allure of the Seas calls Port Canaveral, Florida home, and offers 3 or 4 night cruises to the Bahamas and back. It has a wide range of amenities, from a skating rink to an onboard park with around 12,00 plants.

8. MSC World Europa (215,863 GT)

So far, as you may have noticed, all of the biggest cruise ships have belonged to Royal Caribbean International. Now we get a fresh name on the list!

Operated by MSC cruises, the World Europa took her maiden voyage in 2022, entering the top 10 on the list of world's largest cruise ships. With a gross tonnage of 215,863, a length of 1,094 feet (333 meters), a beam of 154 feet (47 meters) and a maximum passenger capacity of 6,762, the World Europa can compete with the Oasis Class cruise ships for sheer size.

The World Europa sails from Qatar and was actually used as a floating hotel during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha. The ship runs on liquefied natural gas, unlike the diesel fuel that powers most cruise ships in the world.

9. Costa Toscana (186,364 GT)

Further mixing up our cruise line listing, the Costa Toscana is operated by Costa Cruises, and is the largest cruise ship of that company's line. Launched in 2021, she has a gross tonnage of 186,364, a length of 1,106 feet (337 meters), a beam of 138 feet (42 meters) and passenger capacity of 6,554.

The Costa Toscana is thoroughly European, sailing the Mediterranean and stopping at various ports of call in that sea. Passengers can expect to hear various languages spoken, and an upscale, continental vibe to their journey.

10. Arvia (185,581 GT)

The Arvia took her maiden voyage in 2022 from Southampton, UK, to the Canary Islands. The only cruise ship in the top 10 from P&O cruises, she has a gross tonnage of 185,581, a length of 1,130 feet (345 meters), a beam of 138 feet (42 meters) and a maximum capacity of 6,685.

The Arvia sails in the Mediterranean during the summer, and in the Caribbean during the wintertime. Among its many amenities is a sky dome that can be retracted during pleasant weather.