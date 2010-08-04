Many of us take public transportation or fly in airplanes on a regular basis, but have you ever wondered how all of these things work? This collection of transportation articles help explain how people get from place to place.
Commercial flight is extremely safe. But could it be even safer if airplanes had shoulder harnesses instead of lap belts?
Train crashes are in the news lately, but are our fears justified?
Your license is good enough for you to drive, but is it good enough to get you on a plane?
What does Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's massive power failure tell us about U.S. infrastructure and vulnerability?
Camera-equipped commercial drones are cheaper and require less training. Is it time to say goodbye to your local eye-in-the-sky traffic reports?
And in less than a decade they could save you from being stuck in heavy traffic.
It's happened to all of us. You're at the front of the line, about to board, when you realize you can't find your paper boarding pass. Or it won't pull up on your phone. Facial recognition technology could change that — and help with security, too.
The Google co-founder is reportedly is building a giant airship that to deliver humanitarian supplies and double as a flying yacht. He's not the only one with an eye to the sky.
Predicting turbulence isn't an exact science, but airline pilots use a variety of tools both high-tech and low before asking you to buckle up.
A drone bird's the word at Canada's Edmonton International Airport.
New atmospheric analysis shows that a changing climate will make both common and severe turbulence significantly more likely in decades to come.
Dutch researchers are proposing banked, continuous runways to handle traffic more efficiently and take up less space.
Honeybees could get help pollinating crops in the future from an unlikely source: drones.
It used to be that air travelers complained about not having enough legroom. But with airlines jamming more seats into planes, there’s less room for their heads, too.
And it could be even faster and quieter than all you jet-setters are used to.
An airplane wing that can change shape depending on the conditions would increase efficiency and reduce emissions.
In 2015, the U.S. population numbered 320 million, but less than 10 percent of those people rode the rails. So who does?
A new airline industry analysis confirms incidents of air rage have increased by 16 percent in a single year.
As "Sully" debuts in U.S. movie theaters, we ask aviation folks how exactly a pilot can successfully and safely land a plane on water.
Land mines can pose a threat long after a conflict they were part of is over. A new drone project could offer a way to safely and inexpensively eliminate the explosives.
Falconry has a long history in Dubai, but that doesn't mean they won't embrace new technology to improve their birds.
Storing renewable, reliable energy is a big challenge, but the ARES company has a novel solution: Use a rock-filled train that doesn't go anywhere.
Wrecked aircraft ruins rest in remote worldwide spots. Who are the legion of aviation archaeologists dedicated to tracking down and preserving them?
Disney was recently rumored to be taking out spy drones in order to protect "Star Wars: Episode VIII" shooting locations. Is that legal in the U.S.?
Using brain-computer interfaces, 16 University of Florida engineering students piloted drones using only their focused thoughts — and some computer programming.