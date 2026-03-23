What Country Has the Most Nuclear Weapons? Ranking All 9

" " Nobody wins at the end of this race. Hamara / Shutterstock

Nuclear arsenals remain central to global security debates, leading people to wonder: What country has the most nuclear weapons? Since the dawn of the nuclear age after World War II, countries have built nuclear weapons to deter rivals and protect national security.

Today, nine countries possess nuclear weapons, and the size of their nuclear stockpiles varies widely. According to best estimates from organizations such as the Federation of American Scientists and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia currently maintains the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

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Understanding how these arsenals developed requires a look at the countries that possess nuclear weapons and how their nuclear forces evolved.