The situation can be overly simplified by a quote from NASA's Commercial Crew Program head, Steve Stich, who said, "Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges." These challenges are made worse by poor quality control and craftsmanship from once-trusted manufacturer Boeing.

A similar technical issue with the Boeing Starliner capsule postponed the mission's initial launch date, and three more helium leaks and propulsion system malfunctions occurred when Wilmore and Williams were en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Boeing Starliner was deemed unfit to return, so NASA decided to award SpaceX and its Crew Dragon spacecraft the mission of retrieving the stranded pilots in the final months of the Biden administration.

Although this recovery mission was already underway when President Donald Trump took office, the former reality television star attempted to take credit after the fact when he loudly blamed Biden and his administration for failing to bring the astronauts home fast enough.

In reality, billionaire Elon Musk and his team at SpaceX delayed the target launch of the replacement capsule, which required more preparation.