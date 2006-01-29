Space

 10 Surprising Facts About Astronaut Training

NASA astronauts have to undergo serious training before becoming approved for a trip to space. But some of that training is certainly not what you'd expect.

By Mark Mancini

Space / Future Space
 Why Did NASA Just Send a Load of Sperm Into Orbit?

Astronauts will be testing human and bull sperm to see how microgravity might affect future human reproduction in space.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 25, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Scientists Confirm Uranus Stinks

Astronomers have just discovered a gas in Uranus' clouds that does nothing to help the planet being taken seriously.

By Ian O'Neill Apr 24, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 The Sun Has Siblings, and You Can Help Find Them

It's been a while since the sun has hung out with its brothers and sisters in the same stellar nursery, but they're definitely out there, and citizen scientists can help find them.

By Ian O'Neill Apr 23, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Mystery Meteorite Came From Long Gone Alien World

No one knew exactly what the deal was with ureilites, a rare type of meteorite, until now.

By Ian O'Neill Apr 20, 2018

Space / Spaceflight
 Point Nemo: Where Spacecraft Go to Die

There's a lot of junk orbiting in outer space. But what happens to those abandoned rockets and mission-related garbage when it goes to its final resting place?

By Mark Mancini Apr 19, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Only a Black Hole Could Make a Black Hole That Massive!

Take that, stars!

By Ian O'Neill Apr 12, 2018

Space / Spaceflight
 Why Fruit Flies Were the First Animals in Space

The little flies have way more in common with us than you think. And it made them the perfect test animal to send to space.

By Mark Mancini Apr 5, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Interstellar Asteroid 'Oumuamua Has Loads More to Tell Us

Yep, 'Oumuamua was probably kicked out of its own star system by an overbearing gas giant like Jupiter.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 30, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Worm, Strawberry, Blue: Every Moon Has a Name

Everyone's heard of the blue moon and the harvest moon, but did you know every single moon of the year has a name? Who named them and what do the names mean?

By Nathan Chandler Mar 30, 2018

Space / Spaceflight
 SpaceX Resupply Mission Will Help ISS Crew Study a Whole Lot of Science

The SpaceX mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for liftoff on April 2, will enable research on everything from thunderstorms to wound healing.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 29, 2018

Space / Space Exploration
 This Galaxy Doesn't Have Dark Matter, and That's Weird

It's called NGC1052-DF2, an ultra-diffuse galaxy located 65 million light-years away, and it might mean that we don't quite know how all galaxies form after all.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 28, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Early Humans Witnessed a Comet-scattering Stellar Encounter

Scholz's star buzzed our solar system back when humans and Neanderthals roamed the planet. Turns out that encounter may have shaken up a whole bunch of comets.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 23, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 Mega-hurricanes and Monstrous Jets Lie Beneath Jupiter's Clouds

Beneath Jupiter's famous swirls and stripes is an environment that's completely unlike anything on Earth.

By Ian O'Neill Mar 9, 2018

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Astronomers Determine When 'Cosmic Dawn' Happened

Plus, a bonus finding on dark matter!

By Ian O'Neill Mar 6, 2018

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Is the U.S. Government Hiding New Proof of Alien Life?

The government's secret Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program has spent millions researching UFOs and alien life. Are they covering up their findings?

By Diana Brown Mar 2, 2018

Astronomy / The Solar System
 The Man on the Moon Is Calling, Via the First Lunar Cell Network

In 2019, the moon will be getting its own 4G network. That could be better service than some of us have here on Earth.

By Nathan Chandler Feb 28, 2018

Astronomy / Stars Channel
 Tiny Yet Mighty: Neutron Stars May Be Ravenous X-ray Dazzlers

Some neutron stars may have a pretty amazing party trick up their stellar sleeves.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 27, 2018

Space / Space Exploration
 The Farthest Pictures from Earth Ever Taken

New Horizons takes photo from 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) away from Earth.

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 22, 2018

Space / Space Exploration
 NASA's Kepler Mission Adds 100 Alien Worlds to Exoplanet Tally

The Kepler Space Telescope seeks out small habitable exoplanets that may share similar qualities to Earth.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 22, 2018

Space / Space Exploration
 Are Alien Worlds in TRAPPIST-1 More Habitable Than Thought?

TRAPPIST-1 is a mini version of our solar system, and astronomers have started figuring out what life on those exoplanets might be like.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 12, 2018

Space / Aliens & UFOs
 Could Dark Matter Spawn 'Shadow Life'?

You could be reading this article deep in a dark matter rainforest filled with creatures in a roaring dark matter ecosystem — but have no clue.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 7, 2018

Space / Spaceflight
 Falcon Heavy Launch Major Success for SpaceX

The countdown begins to send Elon Musk's most powerful rocket beyond Earth's atmosphere. Whether it will be a success is anybody's guess.

By John Donovan Feb 5, 2018

Space / Spaceflight
 Scientists Working on Converting Human Waste Into Food for Astronauts

In space, poop is often a problem. Maybe it will be part of the solution, thanks to a study showing waste can become protein and fat.

By Nathan Chandler Feb 5, 2018

Space / Space Exploration
 Scientists Build Universe to Understand How Black Holes Kill Galaxies

Researchers threw the ingredients of the universe into a virtual box and let the known laws of physics bake a cosmic cake. The results are stunning.

By Ian O'Neill Feb 2, 2018