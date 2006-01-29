Explore the vast reaches of space and mankind’s continuing efforts to conquer the stars, including theories such as the Big Bang, the International Space Station, plus what the future holds for space travel and exploration.
NASA astronauts have to undergo serious training before becoming approved for a trip to space. But some of that training is certainly not what you'd expect.
Astronauts will be testing human and bull sperm to see how microgravity might affect future human reproduction in space.
Astronomers have just discovered a gas in Uranus' clouds that does nothing to help the planet being taken seriously.
It's been a while since the sun has hung out with its brothers and sisters in the same stellar nursery, but they're definitely out there, and citizen scientists can help find them.
No one knew exactly what the deal was with ureilites, a rare type of meteorite, until now.
There's a lot of junk orbiting in outer space. But what happens to those abandoned rockets and mission-related garbage when it goes to its final resting place?
Take that, stars!
The little flies have way more in common with us than you think. And it made them the perfect test animal to send to space.
Yep, 'Oumuamua was probably kicked out of its own star system by an overbearing gas giant like Jupiter.
Everyone's heard of the blue moon and the harvest moon, but did you know every single moon of the year has a name? Who named them and what do the names mean?
The SpaceX mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for liftoff on April 2, will enable research on everything from thunderstorms to wound healing.
It's called NGC1052-DF2, an ultra-diffuse galaxy located 65 million light-years away, and it might mean that we don't quite know how all galaxies form after all.
Scholz's star buzzed our solar system back when humans and Neanderthals roamed the planet. Turns out that encounter may have shaken up a whole bunch of comets.
Beneath Jupiter's famous swirls and stripes is an environment that's completely unlike anything on Earth.
Plus, a bonus finding on dark matter!
The government's secret Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program has spent millions researching UFOs and alien life. Are they covering up their findings?
In 2019, the moon will be getting its own 4G network. That could be better service than some of us have here on Earth.
Some neutron stars may have a pretty amazing party trick up their stellar sleeves.
New Horizons takes photo from 3.79 billion miles (6.12 billion kilometers) away from Earth.
The Kepler Space Telescope seeks out small habitable exoplanets that may share similar qualities to Earth.
TRAPPIST-1 is a mini version of our solar system, and astronomers have started figuring out what life on those exoplanets might be like.
You could be reading this article deep in a dark matter rainforest filled with creatures in a roaring dark matter ecosystem — but have no clue.
The countdown begins to send Elon Musk's most powerful rocket beyond Earth's atmosphere. Whether it will be a success is anybody's guess.
In space, poop is often a problem. Maybe it will be part of the solution, thanks to a study showing waste can become protein and fat.
Researchers threw the ingredients of the universe into a virtual box and let the known laws of physics bake a cosmic cake. The results are stunning.