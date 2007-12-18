Spaceflight

Spaceflight covers topics related to human presence in outer space. Learn about weightlessness, astronauts and space tourism in this section.

 10 Surprising Facts About Astronaut Training

NASA astronauts have to undergo serious training before becoming approved for a trip to space. But some of that training is certainly not what you'd expect.

By Mark Mancini

 Point Nemo: Where Spacecraft Go to Die

There's a lot of junk orbiting in outer space. But what happens to those abandoned rockets and mission-related garbage when it goes to its final resting place?

By Mark Mancini Apr 19, 2018

 Why Fruit Flies Were the First Animals in Space

The little flies have way more in common with us than you think. And it made them the perfect test animal to send to space.

By Mark Mancini Apr 5, 2018

 SpaceX Resupply Mission Will Help ISS Crew Study a Whole Lot of Science

The SpaceX mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for liftoff on April 2, will enable research on everything from thunderstorms to wound healing.

By Patrick J. Kiger Mar 29, 2018

 Falcon Heavy Launch Major Success for SpaceX

The countdown begins to send Elon Musk's most powerful rocket beyond Earth's atmosphere. Whether it will be a success is anybody's guess.

By John Donovan Feb 5, 2018

 Scientists Working on Converting Human Waste Into Food for Astronauts

In space, poop is often a problem. Maybe it will be part of the solution, thanks to a study showing waste can become protein and fat.

By Nathan Chandler Feb 5, 2018

 How Apollo 11's Crew Reacted to Lunar Conspiracy Theories

That's one small step for man ... one giant lie to mankind?

By Mark Mancini Nov 27, 2017

 Ridiculous History: 5 of NASA's Greatest Pranks

When you think of NASA, you probably think of an all-around professional organization. And you're right. But, those astronauts like to have a lot of fun, too.

By Mark Mancini

 Astronauts May Soon Be Breaking (and Baking) Bread in Space

The company behind this, Bake in Space, says "the smell of fresh bread evokes memories of general happiness." We agree.

By Alia Hoyt Jun 13, 2017

 NASA Launch Could Be Colorful Light Show for Viewers

NASA plans a fourth launch of sounding rocket that could give residents on the East Coast of the United States quite a colorful light show.

By John Perritano Jun 7, 2017

 Goodbye to a Beloved Astronaut

Astronaut John Glenn, the oldest human to ever travel to space, has died at age 95. He had a lot of adventures, both on this planet and off, before he did though.

By Yves Jeffcoat Dec 8, 2016

 Futuristic EM Drive Could Work — If It Can Defy the Laws of Physics

NASA researchers say they may have made a breakthrough with electromagnetic drive propulsion, but other scientists have their doubts.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 5, 2016

 Tim Peake Ran a 3:35:21 Marathon — From Space

The British-born astronaut also landed himself a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in space while he was at it.

By Jonathan Strickland Apr 26, 2016

 Welcome Home Astronaut Kelly and Cosmonaut Kornienko!

After 340 days on the ISS, U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko are coming home. What was the point of all that time in microgravity?

By Jonathan Strickland Mar 1, 2016

 Spacesuit Punctured? No Problem. NASA's Working on Self-Repairing Suits

Whether caused by debris, dust or tiny asteroids, holes in spacesuits present life-threatening challenges to astronauts. This new technology could provide the solution.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 22, 2015

 Reusable Rockets Are Here. Thanks, Blue Origin

Getting to space wouldn't be quite as expensive if we could just make rockets reusable instead of single-use. And Blue Origin just did.

By Jonathan Strickland Nov 24, 2015

 So You Want to Be an Astronaut? This NASA Newbie Has Some Tips

We talked to one of the eight members of NASA's 21st astronaut class to get some inside scoop.

By John Donovan Nov 17, 2015

 A Brief History of Booze in Space

So many things are different in space, including the taste of whisky.

By Lauren Vogelbaum Nov 5, 2015

 Is there such a thing as space sickness?

With all that zero-G simulation, astronauts have no reason to get sick during flight, right? Turns out space sickness affects even the most intrepid astronauts.

By Bambi Turner

 Can you sneeze in space?

You'd think so, wouldn't you? Journey into the past as the astronauts of the Apollo 7 mission tell us for sure.

By John Perritano

 How is GPS used in spaceflight?

GPS is great, but it's kind of Earth-centric. If we have our hearts set on traveling to distant planets and faraway stars, then it's time to come up with a new navigation system. NASA, of course, has an idea.

By William Harris

 10 Offbeat Things Humans Have Launched Into Space

From sporting goods to movie memorabilia, members of the space program have been inventive about what they take into space. Here are 10 offbeat items that have taken the ride.

By Laurie L. Dove

 How is oxygen made aboard a spacecraft?

On Earth, we have a constant supply of fresh air. But what happens in the tiny, confined cabins of spacecraft, like the space shuttle or space stations? How is oxygen supplied to the people on board?

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

 How is carbon dioxide eliminated aboard a spacecraft?

In the confined cabins of spacecraft, like the space shuttle or space stations, carbon dioxide, which is toxic, poses a problem for astronauts. Keep reading to see how that CO2 is eliminated.

By Craig Freudenrich, Ph.D.

 Can you make your own homemade spacecraft?

Why should space agencies and private companies get to have all the fun of making and launching true spacecraft, or those that cross the Karman line? Can't the rest of us seize a little cosmic glory, too?

By Robert Lamb