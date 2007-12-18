Spaceflight covers topics related to human presence in outer space. Learn about weightlessness, astronauts and space tourism in this section.
NASA astronauts have to undergo serious training before becoming approved for a trip to space. But some of that training is certainly not what you'd expect.
There's a lot of junk orbiting in outer space. But what happens to those abandoned rockets and mission-related garbage when it goes to its final resting place?
The little flies have way more in common with us than you think. And it made them the perfect test animal to send to space.
The SpaceX mission to the International Space Station, scheduled for liftoff on April 2, will enable research on everything from thunderstorms to wound healing.
The countdown begins to send Elon Musk's most powerful rocket beyond Earth's atmosphere. Whether it will be a success is anybody's guess.
In space, poop is often a problem. Maybe it will be part of the solution, thanks to a study showing waste can become protein and fat.
That's one small step for man ... one giant lie to mankind?
When you think of NASA, you probably think of an all-around professional organization. And you're right. But, those astronauts like to have a lot of fun, too.
The company behind this, Bake in Space, says "the smell of fresh bread evokes memories of general happiness." We agree.
NASA plans a fourth launch of sounding rocket that could give residents on the East Coast of the United States quite a colorful light show.
Astronaut John Glenn, the oldest human to ever travel to space, has died at age 95. He had a lot of adventures, both on this planet and off, before he did though.
NASA researchers say they may have made a breakthrough with electromagnetic drive propulsion, but other scientists have their doubts.
The British-born astronaut also landed himself a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in space while he was at it.
After 340 days on the ISS, U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko are coming home. What was the point of all that time in microgravity?
Whether caused by debris, dust or tiny asteroids, holes in spacesuits present life-threatening challenges to astronauts. This new technology could provide the solution.
Getting to space wouldn't be quite as expensive if we could just make rockets reusable instead of single-use. And Blue Origin just did.
We talked to one of the eight members of NASA's 21st astronaut class to get some inside scoop.
So many things are different in space, including the taste of whisky.
With all that zero-G simulation, astronauts have no reason to get sick during flight, right? Turns out space sickness affects even the most intrepid astronauts.
You'd think so, wouldn't you? Journey into the past as the astronauts of the Apollo 7 mission tell us for sure.
GPS is great, but it's kind of Earth-centric. If we have our hearts set on traveling to distant planets and faraway stars, then it's time to come up with a new navigation system. NASA, of course, has an idea.
From sporting goods to movie memorabilia, members of the space program have been inventive about what they take into space. Here are 10 offbeat items that have taken the ride.
On Earth, we have a constant supply of fresh air. But what happens in the tiny, confined cabins of spacecraft, like the space shuttle or space stations? How is oxygen supplied to the people on board?
In the confined cabins of spacecraft, like the space shuttle or space stations, carbon dioxide, which is toxic, poses a problem for astronauts. Keep reading to see how that CO2 is eliminated.
Why should space agencies and private companies get to have all the fun of making and launching true spacecraft, or those that cross the Karman line? Can't the rest of us seize a little cosmic glory, too?