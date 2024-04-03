The Demon Core: A Tale of Atomic Ambition and Tragic Fate

Despite the tragic loss of Harry Daghlian, scientists at Los Alamos continued experiments on the core. Louis Slotin, a Canadian physicist known for his dexterity and confidence in handling radioactive materials, became the next to challenge the boundaries of nuclear physics.
Slotin was known for demonstrating a criticality experiment that involved bringing a plutonium core to the brink of going critical — essentially trying to get even closer to the edge of initiating an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction.
The experiment used two beryllium-coated metal half-spheres, which could be brought close to the demon core to reflect neutrons back into it, inching it toward criticality.
The critical moment in the procedure came when Slotin, using only a screwdriver, wedged between the two spheres to create just enough space to prevent them from fully closing around the plutonium core: a risky process known as "tickling the tail of the sleeping dragon."
On May 21, 1946, Slotin was demonstrating this precarious experiment to Alvin Graves, his intended replacement, among other scientists in the room. As Slotin attempted the experiment, a slip of his hand caused the metal spheres to snap shut, instantly sending the core to its critical point.
The room was engulfed in another blue flash of light and a blast of heat, signifying a burst of neutron radiation.
Though Slotin quickly reacted to remove the sphere and halt the reaction, the damage was done. The others in the room survived with varying degrees of radiation exposure, but Slotin was not so fortunate. He suffered a massive dose of radiation poisoning and died 9 days later, becoming the second victim of the demon core.