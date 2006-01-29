Physical Science

Physical Science / Forensic Science
 Do a Person’s Fingerprints Change After Death?

Our fingerprints serve to definitively identify us forever, right? But do they? How long do fingerprints remain usable as identification after we are dead?

By Patrick J. Kiger May 8, 2018

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 Can Adults Overcome Math Anxiety?

Does your brain start to cramp at the thought of having to do math? Experts explain why some people have math anxiety and how they can overcome it.

By Dave Roos May 3, 2018

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 Amateur Solves Part of Decades-Old Math Problem

Anti-aging scientist Aubrey de Grey, who does math problems for relaxation, just made major progress on the daunting Hadwiger-Nelson problem.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 30, 2018

Physical Science / Magnetism
 Protein Allows Animals to Detect Earth's Magnetic Field

Scientists have a new lead on what gives some animals the ability to sense Earth's magnetic field.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 13, 2018

Physical Science / Acoustics
 Mystery Behind Cuba's Alleged Sonic Attack Deepens

Listen in as the guys from Stuff They Don't Want You to Know investigate the sonic weapons "attack" in Cuba.

By Diana Brown Apr 3, 2018

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 How Did Benjamin Gompertz Predict Our Deaths?

English mathematician Benjamin Gompertz formulated the first natural law of the way we die.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 12, 2018

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 The Facebook Flick and Other Strange Units of Measurement

The flick, the shake and the micromort are just three of the unusual measurements that scientists use.

By Dave Roos Feb 6, 2018

Physical Science / Nuclear Science
 ITER Nuclear Fusion Plant Is Halfway Finished

The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor plant aims to demonstrate that nuclear fusion could be a viable source of power in the future.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 19, 2017

Chemistry / Chemical Compounds
 Why Compressed Air Canisters Shouldn’t Be Shaken

It's a force of habit to shake spray canisters, but when it comes to canned air, that inclination could cause frostbite.

By Laurie L. Dove Dec 6, 2017

Physical Science / Electricity
 Light Pollution Is Stealing the Night

Nights on Earth are getting artificially brighter, bringing unintended consequences.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 5, 2017

Physical Science / Optics
 Why Do We Get So Much Pleasure From Symmetry?

Why do we love looking at a perfectly stacked display of soup cans or six flower petals around a stamen? Our brains seem wired for it -- but why?

By Dave Roos Nov 6, 2017

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 Concept of Zero Is Centuries Older Than Assumed, Analysis Suggests

A new analysis of the ancient Indian Bakhshali manuscript suggests the numerical symbol zero, as we use it today, may be centuries older than previously believed.

By Patrick J. Kiger Sep 26, 2017

Physical Science / Electricity
 Party Trick Breakdown: Why Do Balloons Stick to Hair?

Scientists have figured out why some objects stick more to each other. And it's a very cool trick.

By Alia Hoyt Sep 20, 2017

Physical Science / Optics
 Can You Really Make Yourself Invisible?

If you're one of those people who chooses invisibility as your desired superpower, it could mean you have a dark side.

By Alia Hoyt Sep 6, 2017

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 Ancient Babylonian Tablet May Show Early Trigonometry, But Some Experts Are Dubious

A reinterpretation of an ancient Babylonian tablet shows that trigonometry might be 1,000 years older than thought. But there's some disagreement.

By Jesslyn Shields Sep 5, 2017

Physical Science / Nuclear Science
 How the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment Will Work

The seriously ambitious experiment aims to understand the mysterious neutrino and maybe even figure out why matter won out over antimatter during the Big Bang.

By Ian O'Neill Aug 25, 2017

Physical Science / Matter
 Scientists Have Devised a Revolutionary Way to Redefine the Kilogram

Researchers have come up with the most precise determination of Planck's constant ever, making it possible to reframe the idea of what a kilogram even is.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 21, 2017

Physical Science / Matter
 Extraterrestrial Form of Hot, Dense Ice Observed Forming in Lab

Stanford University researchers for have for the first time observed the formation of a super-dense frozen water crystals called ice VII, which don't naturally exist on Earth.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 19, 2017

Physical Science / Math Concepts
 Using TARDIS to Mathematically Travel Through Time

Two physicists have worked out a mathematical model for time travel. Now we just need some heretofore unseen exotic matter to get traveling.

By Ian O'Neill May 10, 2017

Physical Science / Nuclear Science
 Fukushima Radiation Readings Are Extremely High … But Let's Not Freak Out

New data shows extremely high radiation levels inside one of the reactor containment vessels. Are post-tsunami radiation levels spiking? Not so fast …

By Patrick J. Kiger Feb 10, 2017

Physical Science / Forensic Science
 Why DNA Evidence Can Be Unreliable

DNA found at a crime scene doesn't automatically mean the person matching it is guilty, say researchers of new forensics guide.

By Dave Roos Feb 8, 2017

Physical Science / Optics
 New Eyewear Protects Your Identity from Facial Recognition Cameras

Light-reflective glasses promise to foil CCTV cameras. Here's how.

By Michelle Adelman Dec 26, 2016

Physical Science / Matter
 What Makes Ice Slippery?

Science is still working out exactly what makes frozen water so slippery, but there are a few intriguing theories.

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 30, 2016

Physical Science / Magnetism
 The Chinese Are a Magnet Superpower

The race is on to build some seriously strong magnetic fields that are capable of doing amazing thing, like literally mapping neurons.

By Kate Kershner Nov 18, 2016

Physical Science / Optics
 Samsung Eyes Projecting Holograms From TV — No 3-D Glasses Required

Electronics giant Samsung reportedly has patented 3-D TV tech that projects a hologram so that viewers don't have to wear special glasses.

By Patrick J. Kiger Nov 17, 2016