The World's Most Awe-inspiring Glass Buildings

" " Christian Kober/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images The National Grand Theater of China or the Bird’s Egg, is an opera house in Beijing. The titanium and glass building was designed by French architect Paul Andreu.

" " Allan Baxter/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images If you're ever in Abu Dhabi, be sure to take time out to visit the first circular office building in the Middle East, the Aldar Headquarters.

" " Sylvain Sonnet/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images The Pyramide du Louvre (Louvre Pyramid) is a large pyramid made up of both glass and metal. It is found in the courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris.

" " Slow Images/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images City Hall is an onion-shaped glass building in central London. It's the headquarters for the Greater London Authority (GLA).

" " Barry Winiker/Photolibrary/Getty Images The Palais des Congrès is the convention center in the center of Montréal. The architecture is defined by 332 glass panels of different colors and 58 transparent glass panels in the interior.

" " Buena Vista Images/Photodisc/Getty Images The Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, is the tallest building in the world standing at 2,716 feet (828 meters). It also has the highest outdoor observation deck in the world.

" " Murat Taner/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images The innovative Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain was designed by famed architect Frank Gehry. He stated, "The randomness of the curves is designed to catch the light."

" " Michael Betts/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images The Torre Agbar (Agbar Tower) is a skyscraper in Barcelona. The office building features over 4,500 windows!

" " Barry Winiker/Photolibrary/Getty Images The InterActiveCorp’s Headquarters building is another Frank Gehry design. The unique and attractive glass office building was opened in 2007 and is located in New York.

" " Wayne Fogden/Photolibrary/Getty Images The unique and "quilted" style of the Tokyo Prada store catches the eye of fashionistas everywhere.

" " Paul Thompson/Photolibrary/Getty Images The Sage, a center for musical performances and conferences, is famous for the curving of glass and stainless steel. It is located in the city of Gateshead in England.