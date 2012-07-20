The World's Most Awe-inspiring Glass Buildings

The National Grand Theater of China
Christian Kober/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images

The National Grand Theater of China or the Bird’s Egg, is an opera house in Beijing. The titanium and glass building was designed by French architect Paul Andreu.

Advertisement

Aldar Headquarters
Allan Baxter/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images

If you're ever in Abu Dhabi, be sure to take time out to visit the first circular office building in the Middle East, the Aldar Headquarters.

Sylvain Sonnet/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images

The Pyramide du Louvre (Louvre Pyramid) is a large pyramid made up of both glass and metal. It is found in the courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris.

City Hall
Slow Images/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images

City Hall is an onion-shaped glass building in central London. It's the headquarters for the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Palais des Congrès
Barry Winiker/Photolibrary/Getty Images

The Palais des Congrès is the convention center in the center of Montréal. The architecture is defined by 332 glass panels of different colors and 58 transparent glass panels in the interior.

Advertisement

Burj Khalifa
Buena Vista Images/Photodisc/Getty Images

The Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, is the tallest building in the world standing at 2,716 feet (828 meters). It also has the highest outdoor observation deck in the world.

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
Murat Taner/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images

The innovative Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain was designed by famed architect Frank Gehry. He stated, "The randomness of the curves is designed to catch the light."

Agbar Tower
Michael Betts/Photographer’s Choice/Getty Images

The Torre Agbar (Agbar Tower) is a skyscraper in Barcelona. The office building features over 4,500 windows!

InterActiveCorp’s Headquarters
Barry Winiker/Photolibrary/Getty Images

The InterActiveCorp’s Headquarters building is another Frank Gehry design. The unique and attractive glass office building was opened in 2007 and is located in New York.

Tokyo Prada
Wayne Fogden/Photolibrary/Getty Images

The unique and "quilted" style of the Tokyo Prada store catches the eye of fashionistas everywhere.

Advertisement

The Sage Building
Paul Thompson/Photolibrary/Getty Images

The Sage, a center for musical performances and conferences, is famous for the curving of glass and stainless steel. It is located in the city of Gateshead in England.

City of Arts and Sciences
Pete Turner/Riser/Getty Images

The Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias (City of Arts and Sciences) is an entertainment and cultural complex and tourist destination in Valencia, Spain. The complex features three jaw- dropping glass buildings including a cinema, planetarium and a museum.

Citation

Featured