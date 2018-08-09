Architecture
Some of the most momentous occasions in the life of the United Kingdom have taken place in Westminster Abbey, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 19, 2022.
By Kate Morgan
At 984 feet tall, Paris' landmark Eiffel Tower is no picnic to maintain, so how is it done and who is responsible for keeping it standing and painted?
Gothic architecture first appeared in France in the late Middle Ages. Some of the world's most stunning cathedrals were built using its key architectural elements.
By Lauren David
Standing 1,428 feet tall and just 60 feet wide, Steinway Tower in New York City has earned the nickname, "The Coffee Stirrer."
The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most iconic and enduring symbols of the city of Paris, France. But why did Napoleon commission it?
This postwar era architecture has a heavy, raw look, hence the name. But the designs are sensible and authoritative, and many Brutalist buildings are experiencing a revival.
Obelisks can be found in cities throughout the world, from Washington, D.C., to Paris, France. But what is the origin of these massive structures?
Set over Bear Run, a tributary of the Youghiogheny River in the mountains of southwestern Pennsylvania, Fallingwater is perhaps the architect's best-known work.
Castles and palaces may seem the same, in their grandiose architecture and palatial structure. But the two buildings were constructed by monarchs for different purposes.
The St. Louis Arch was so spectacularly designed that, when construction kicked off in 1961, many predicted an epic failure.
The dome of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore is the largest masonry dome ever built and still defines the city of Florence over 500 years later.
It took 22 government agencies and more than 180 firms to turn Eero Saarinen's groundbreaking airport terminal into a spectacular hotel.
The Louvre Pyramid was first received by the world in 1989 as an architectural joke, but 30 years later it's considered one of the world's most iconic design masterpieces.
Started in 1882, this beautifully ornate church was the vision of architect Antoni Gaudí who conceived of it as a "forest in stone."
By Dave Roos
St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow is an architectural oddball, but travel company RealRussia decided to imagine what it would look like in seven more conventional architectural styles.
Buckminster Fuller thought he could make geodesic domes fly with a concept called tensegrity. Learn about Buckminster Fuller and his floating cities at HowStuffWorks.
How much do you know about architecture? How about architecture you can see through? The architects who designed these structures will blow you away with the buildings they created –- from glass.
While most '50s and '60s imaginings of future architecture didn't pan out, there are some futuristic-looking modern buildings that fit the bill. We'll show you some amazing examples of "future-tecture" in this gallery.
Move over, Gaudi, Gehry and Wright. There are some new architectural players on the scene, and they're shaping our world in unique and innovative ways.
As much as we'd all love to hang our hats in Jetsons-style bubble homes in the future, it's likely that future domiciles will be more practical than fantastical.
We see buildings pop up and get torn down all the time, but some structures (and the architects who designed them) were built to last. These 16 are some of the most famous.
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then these 10 architects have gotten loads of compliments throughout the history of design. Who are they?
Dozens of different types of architectural home styles from Federal to Mediterranean exist in the United States. Learn about the different types of architectural home styles in this article.
Frank Lloyd Wright likely is best known for his architectural stylings and his eye for detail. But there was much more to the man: He liked fast cars, he loved women and he drew inspiration from Japanese art. How did that translate to his architecture?
Michelangelo was not only a great sculptor; he was also a master builder. He loved cities over nature and although had many architectural feats under his name, he often declared that he was not an architect. See the famous buildings of Michelangelo.