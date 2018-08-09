Architecture

Learn more about architecture and architects and building design.

Learn More

5 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know About Westminster Abbey
5 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know About Westminster Abbey

Some of the most momentous occasions in the life of the United Kingdom have taken place in Westminster Abbey, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 19, 2022.

By Kate Morgan

The Rusting Eiffel Tower Gets a Paint Job; Critics Say Much More Is Needed
The Rusting Eiffel Tower Gets a Paint Job; Critics Say Much More Is Needed

At 984 feet tall, Paris' landmark Eiffel Tower is no picnic to maintain, so how is it done and who is responsible for keeping it standing and painted?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

The 5 Key Characteristics of Gothic Architecture
The 5 Key Characteristics of Gothic Architecture

Gothic architecture first appeared in France in the late Middle Ages. Some of the world's most stunning cathedrals were built using its key architectural elements.

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Maybe You Can Be Too Thin? Meet the World's Skinniest Skyscraper
Maybe You Can Be Too Thin? Meet the World's Skinniest Skyscraper

Standing 1,428 feet tall and just 60 feet wide, Steinway Tower in New York City has earned the nickname, "The Coffee Stirrer."

By Patty Rasmussen

How Napoleon's Arc de Triomphe Became a Symbol of Paris
How Napoleon's Arc de Triomphe Became a Symbol of Paris

The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most iconic and enduring symbols of the city of Paris, France. But why did Napoleon commission it?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Blocky and Raw: Is Brutalism Architecture Making a Comeback?
Blocky and Raw: Is Brutalism Architecture Making a Comeback?

This postwar era architecture has a heavy, raw look, hence the name. But the designs are sensible and authoritative, and many Brutalist buildings are experiencing a revival.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Towering Obelisks Are Everywhere. Here's Why They're So Awe-inspiring
Towering Obelisks Are Everywhere. Here's Why They're So Awe-inspiring

Obelisks can be found in cities throughout the world, from Washington, D.C., to Paris, France. But what is the origin of these massive structures?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Advertisement

Fallingwater Is Considered Frank Lloyd Wright's Masterpiece. Here's Why
Fallingwater Is Considered Frank Lloyd Wright's Masterpiece. Here's Why

Set over Bear Run, a tributary of the Youghiogheny River in the mountains of southwestern Pennsylvania, Fallingwater is perhaps the architect's best-known work.

By Tara Yarlagadda

What's the Difference Between a Castle and a Palace?
What's the Difference Between a Castle and a Palace?

Castles and palaces may seem the same, in their grandiose architecture and palatial structure. But the two buildings were constructed by monarchs for different purposes.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How the St. Louis Arch Stands Against All Odds
How the St. Louis Arch Stands Against All Odds

The St. Louis Arch was so spectacularly designed that, when construction kicked off in 1961, many predicted an epic failure.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How Brunelleschi Built the World's Biggest Dome
How Brunelleschi Built the World's Biggest Dome

The dome of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore is the largest masonry dome ever built and still defines the city of Florence over 500 years later.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Advertisement

Landmark TWA Flight Center Now Stuns as Hotel
Landmark TWA Flight Center Now Stuns as Hotel

It took 22 government agencies and more than 180 firms to turn Eero Saarinen's groundbreaking airport terminal into a spectacular hotel.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

7 Dazzling Details About the Louvre Pyramid
7 Dazzling Details About the Louvre Pyramid

The Louvre Pyramid was first received by the world in 1989 as an architectural joke, but 30 years later it's considered one of the world's most iconic design masterpieces.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Sagrada Familia Basilica Is Almost Finished, After 140 Years
Sagrada Familia Basilica Is Almost Finished, After 140 Years

Started in 1882, this beautifully ornate church was the vision of architect Antoni Gaudí who conceived of it as a "forest in stone."

By Dave Roos

Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral in 7 Different Architectural Styles
Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral in 7 Different Architectural Styles

St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow is an architectural oddball, but travel company RealRussia decided to imagine what it would look like in seven more conventional architectural styles.

By Jesslyn Shields

Advertisement

The Flying Cities of Buckminster Fuller
The Flying Cities of Buckminster Fuller

Buckminster Fuller thought he could make geodesic domes fly with a concept called tensegrity. Learn about Buckminster Fuller and his floating cities at HowStuffWorks.

By Christian Sager

The World's Most Awe-inspiring Glass Buildings
The World's Most Awe-inspiring Glass Buildings

How much do you know about architecture? How about architecture you can see through? The architects who designed these structures will blow you away with the buildings they created –- from glass.

By Sharita Sykes

Futuristic Architecture Pictures
Futuristic Architecture Pictures

While most '50s and '60s imaginings of future architecture didn't pan out, there are some futuristic-looking modern buildings that fit the bill. We'll show you some amazing examples of "future-tecture" in this gallery.

By Shanna Freeman

10 Innovative Architects to Watch
10 Innovative Architects to Watch

Move over, Gaudi, Gehry and Wright. There are some new architectural players on the scene, and they're shaping our world in unique and innovative ways.

By Shanna Freeman

Advertisement

How will the future of architecture change the way we live?
How will the future of architecture change the way we live?

As much as we'd all love to hang our hats in Jetsons-style bubble homes in the future, it's likely that future domiciles will be more practical than fantastical.

By Shanna Freeman

16 of the Most Famous Architects Who Ever Lived
16 of the Most Famous Architects Who Ever Lived

We see buildings pop up and get torn down all the time, but some structures (and the architects who designed them) were built to last. These 16 are some of the most famous.

By Jane McGrath & Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

10 Most Copied Architects
10 Most Copied Architects

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then these 10 architects have gotten loads of compliments throughout the history of design. Who are they?

By Jessika Toothman

What are the different types of architectural home styles?
What are the different types of architectural home styles?

Dozens of different types of architectural home styles from Federal to Mediterranean exist in the United States. Learn about the different types of architectural home styles in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Advertisement

How Frank Lloyd Wright Worked
How Frank Lloyd Wright Worked

Frank Lloyd Wright likely is best known for his architectural stylings and his eye for detail. But there was much more to the man: He liked fast cars, he loved women and he drew inspiration from Japanese art. How did that translate to his architecture?

By Jessika Toothman

Michelangelo Buildings
Michelangelo Buildings

Michelangelo was not only a great sculptor; he was also a master builder. He loved cities over nature and although had many architectural feats under his name, he often declared that he was not an architect. See the famous buildings of Michelangelo.

By Lauren Mitchell Ruehring