What's the Longest Pier in the U.S.? A List of Non-Industrial Contenders

" " Santa Monica Pier is among the most famous in the nation, but it's far from the longest. Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock

When people ask about the longest pier in the U.S., a helpful follow-up question is whether the pier is used for fishing, recreation, or transportation.

Across the United States many piers extend hundreds or even thousands of feet into the ocean, bay, or gulf waters, offering places for visitors to fish, walk, and enjoy scenic views.

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Piers often serve tourists with restaurants, bait shops, and places for families and kids to spend time by the water. The following list highlights some of the longest non-industrial piers in the United States.