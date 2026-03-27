What's the Longest Pier in the U.S.? A List of Non-Industrial Contenders

By: Grant Virellan  |  Mar 27, 2026
Santa Monica Pier is among the most famous in the nation, but it's far from the longest. Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock

When people ask about the longest pier in the U.S., a helpful follow-up question is whether the pier is used for fishing, recreation, or transportation.

Across the United States many piers extend hundreds or even thousands of feet into the ocean, bay, or gulf waters, offering places for visitors to fish, walk, and enjoy scenic views.

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Piers often serve tourists with restaurants, bait shops, and places for families and kids to spend time by the water. The following list highlights some of the longest non-industrial piers in the United States.

Contents
  1. Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier State Park (8,448 ft)
  2. Navy Pier (3,326 ft)
  3. Oceanside Pier (1,954 ft)
  4. Huntington Beach Pier (1,848 ft)
  5. Ocean View Fishing Pier (1,690 ft)
  6. Santa Monica Pier (1,584 ft)
  7. Navarre Beach Pier (1,545 ft)
  8. Why Piers Are Popular Attractions

1. Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier State Park (8,448 ft)

The Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier State Park in Florida is widely considered the longest fishing pier structure in the world. The park uses sections of the original Sunshine Skyway Bridge that remained after a freighter destroyed part of the bridge during a storm in 1980.

Today the remaining segments extend up to about 1.6 miles (2.6 km) into Tampa Bay. Anglers can drive a car directly onto the pier, park, and fish along the length of the structure. This unique access makes it one of the most unusual fishing piers in North America.

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2. Navy Pier (3,326 ft)

Navy Pier in Chicago reaches about 0.63 miles (1.01 km) into Lake Michigan. Although it is not primarily used for fishing, it is one of the longest recreational piers in the United States.

The pier was originally built in 1916 and served several civic purposes during the 20th century. During World War II the site even functioned as a training center for the U.S. Navy.

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Today Navy Pier is one of Chicago's most visited attractions with rides, restaurants, and entertainment venues for visitors from around the world.

3. Oceanside Pier (1,954 ft)

The Oceanside Pier in California is one of the longest wooden piers on the west coast. It stretches approximately 1,954 feet (596 m) into the Pacific Ocean.

Located in the city of Oceanside north of San Diego, the pier is a popular site where visitors can fish, walk along the ocean, and enjoy views of the sea. Restaurants and small shops near the entrance add to the attraction for people visiting the beach.

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4. Huntington Beach Pier (1,848 ft)

Huntington Beach Pier in California extends roughly 0.35 miles (0.56 km) into the Pacific Ocean. The pier sits in the famous surf city of Huntington Beach south of Los Angeles.

Anglers often fish from the pier while others walk to the end to watch surfers and ocean wildlife. Shops, restaurants, and fishing areas make it one of the most recognizable beach piers on the West Coast.

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5. Ocean View Fishing Pier (1,690 ft)

The Ocean View Fishing Pier in Norfolk, Virginia stretches out 1,690 feet (515 m) into the Chesapeake Bay. The structure extends 1,690 feet (515 m) into the Chesapeake Bay.

The current pier was rebuilt after Hurricane Isabel destroyed Harrison's Fishing Pier, which previously stood on the same site. Today the Norfolk pier features a full service restaurant along with a bait and tackle shop.

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Fishing at Ocean View Fishing Pier costs $11 per person. Anglers commonly catch fish such as trout, flounder, and striped bass from the pier.

6. Santa Monica Pier (1,584 ft)

Santa Monica Pier extends about 0.30 miles (0.49 km) into the Pacific Ocean. Located in Santa Monica, California, it is one of the most famous piers in the United States.

The pier features restaurants, an amusement park, and historic attractions that draw millions of visitors every year. Many tourists come simply to walk the pier and enjoy views of the ocean and surrounding coastline.

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Fishing is still allowed at the end of the pier, making it a blend of entertainment destination and traditional fishing pier.

7. Navarre Beach Pier (1,545 ft)

Navarre Beach Pier in Florida reaches about 1,545 feet (471 m) into the Gulf of Mexico. It reaches about 1,545 feet (471 m) into the Gulf of Mexico.

Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, the pier offers sweeping views of the beach and surrounding dunes. Visitors often come to fish, watch the water, or simply walk along the concrete pier.

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Why Piers Are Popular Attractions

Across the United States piers serve as gathering places where people can fish, eat at waterfront restaurants, and watch the waves roll in from the sea. Many also provide access to recreational activities such as boat rentals, paddle boards, and scenic walking paths.

Whether built of wood or concrete, these long structures extend far into the water and offer visitors a unique way to experience the beach and coastal cities of North America.

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We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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