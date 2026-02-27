The Longest Pier in the World is in North America

" " You could run a 5K race and still not reach the end of this pier. Kamira / Shutterstock

When considering the longest pier in the world, you have to keep in mind that this means comparing pleasure piers (for tourism and recreation) with industrial structures that stretch far into the sea.

Some piers serve tourists with amusement rides and pubs, while others help large ships dock in busy port cities. Length, materials, and purpose all matter when ranking the world's longest.

Advertisement

Below are 10 of the longest and most notable piers in the world, ranked by overall length and global recognition.