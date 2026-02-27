The Longest Pier in the World is in North America

By: Grant Virellan  |  Feb 27, 2026
You could run a 5K race and still not reach the end of this pier. Kamira / Shutterstock

When considering the longest pier in the world, you have to keep in mind that this means comparing pleasure piers (for tourism and recreation) with industrial structures that stretch far into the sea.

Some piers serve tourists with amusement rides and pubs, while others help large ships dock in busy port cities. Length, materials, and purpose all matter when ranking the world's longest.

Below are 10 of the longest and most notable piers in the world, ranked by overall length and global recognition.

Contents
  1. Progreso Pier, Mexico – 5 mi (8.02 km)
  2. Southend Pier, United Kingdom – 1.33 mi (2.14 km)
  3. Busselton Jetty, Australia – 1.15 mi (1.84 km)
  4. Navy Pier, United States – 0.63 mi (1.01 km)
  5. Huntington Beach Pier, United States – 0.36 mi (0.56 km)
  6. Brighton Palace Pier, United Kingdom – 0.33 mi (0.52 km)
  7. Santa Monica Pier, United States – 0.3 mi (0.49 km)
  8. Scheveningen Pier, Netherlands – 0.24 mi (0.38 km)
  9. Deal Pier, United Kingdom – 0.19 mi (0.31 km)
  10. Cocoa Beach Pier, United States – 0.15 mi (0.24 km)

1. Progreso Pier, Mexico – 5 mi (8.02 km)

Located in the Mexican state of Yucatán, Progreso Pier holds the record as the longest pier in the world by total length. The reinforced concrete structure stretches about 5 miles (8.02 km) into the Gulf of Mexico, allowing large ships to dock far from the shallow shoreline.

Constructed to support commercial port operations, the pier juts deep into the sea from the beach town of Progreso. Visitors can walk sections near shore, while cargo operations continue farther out.

2. Southend Pier, United Kingdom – 1.33 mi (2.14 km)

Southend Pier in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, is the world's longest pleasure pier. This cast iron structure extends about 1.33 miles (2.14 km) into the Thames Estuary, giving passengers dramatic views toward Kent and beyond.

A historic pier railway carries visitors from the shore to the pier head. The structure has faced fire damage more than once but reopened after restoration efforts led by the local council. News outlets have covered updates on repairs and reopenings.

3. Busselton Jetty, Australia – 1.15 mi (1.84 km)

Stretching roughly 1.15 miles (1.84 km), Busselton Jetty remains one of the longest wooden piers in the Southern Hemisphere. Constructed in the 19th century, it once allowed ships to load goods from the shore of Western Australia.

Today, small trains transport tourists along the length, and the site blends maritime culture with recreation.

4. Navy Pier, United States – 0.63 mi (1.01 km)

Located in Chicago on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier reaches roughly 0.63 miles (1.01 km) into the water. During the second half of the 20th century, it served various civic purposes.

During World War II, it was used as a training center for the U.S. Navy. Today, it functions as an entertainment and tourism hub.

5. Huntington Beach Pier, United States – 0.36 mi (0.56 km)

Huntington Beach Pier in California stretches about 0.36 miles (0.56 km) into the Pacific Ocean. Though not the longest pier globally, it ranks among the longest on the U.S. West Coast.

The pier supports fishing, restaurants and steady tourist traffic, especially in July and August when summer crowds arrive.

6. Brighton Palace Pier, United Kingdom – 0.33 mi (0.52 km)

Brighton Palace Pier, constructed in the late 19th century, extends about 0.33 miles (0.52 km). Famous for amusement rides and arcades, it symbolizes classic British seaside culture.

Though far shorter than Southend, it remains one of the United Kingdom's most visited tourist attractions.

7. Santa Monica Pier, United States – 0.3 mi (0.49 km)

Santa Monica Pier extends about 0.30 miles (0.49 km) into the Pacific. The pier supports an amusement park, small boats, and steady streams of visitors exploring the California coast.

While not close in length to Progreso or Southend, it remains one of the world's most recognizable piers.

8. Scheveningen Pier, Netherlands – 0.24 mi (0.38 km)

Situated along the North Sea near The Hague, Scheveningen Pier stretches about 0.24 miles (0.38 km). Built with steel and concrete rather than traditional wood, it represents modern pier construction in Europe.

The pier includes cultural attractions and seasonal events that draw tourists year round.

9. Deal Pier, United Kingdom – 0.19 mi (0.31 km)

Located in Kent near the English Channel, Deal Pier measures about 0.19 miles (0.31 km). Though shorter than Southend, it remains a major seafront attraction.

Visitors walk the full distance to a modern pier head featuring a café and performance space. The structure highlights how coastal towns in the UK reinvent historic piers for new generations.

10. Cocoa Beach Pier, United States – 0.15 mi (0.24 km)

Originally constructed in the 1960s, Cocoa Beach Pier extends roughly 0.15 miles (0.24 km) into the Atlantic. The structure has been extended and renovated several times to improve access and withstand storms.

Its location (near Cape Canaveral) makes it a popular walk for visitors hoping to glimpse launches from nearby space facilities.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

