When the U.S. built the Panama Canal in the early 1900s, workers overcame daunting obstacles, from mudslides to malaria, to complete what was heralded as one of the world's engineering marvels. A century later, an ambitious upgrade of the canal, aimed at allowing it to serve more massive vessels and double the cargo moved in and out of the Western Hemisphere, is mired in man-made complications.
In early 2014, a dispute between the Panama Canal Authority and a consortium of European construction firms over who would cover a $1.16 billion cost overrun caused the work to grind to a halt for two weeks. Eventually, the two sides were able to agree upon stopgap financing that enabled work on the project to resume. As this article was published (2014), the canal upgrade was slated for completion by the end of 2015. But with a construction cost that's swelled by more than 30 percent to $5.3 billion, it's looking like a lot less of a bargain than it once did [source: Padgett]. Ironically, the $1 billion overrun brings the cost in line with the original bid made by rival Bechtel for the construction job in the first place [source: Associated Press].
Author's Note: 10 Construction Projects That Broke the Bank
I've long been fascinated by grandiose construction projects ever since I was in elementary school, when I read a book about the construction of famous cathedrals, some of which took centuries to complete, at costs that would be impossible to calculate. But it's amazing to think that the magnificent St. Paul's Cathedral in London, designed by famous architect Sir Christopher Wren, was completed in just 35 years at a cost of 700,000 pounds, which today would work out to about $89 million. That shows that it's possible to build an architectural marvel in a reasonable time frame and cost, which makes me wonder why it isn't accomplished more often.
Related Articles
- The 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved
- 10 Expensive Restorations
- The Ultimate World's Tallest Building Quiz
- World Records: Buildings
- 10 Cool Engineering Tricks the Romans Taught Us
Sources
- BBC. "The Cathedrals of Britain." BBC. 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/british/architecture_cathedral_01.shtml
- BBC News. "Dome costs continue to spiral." BBC News. May 9, 2002. (June 8, 2014) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/politics/1978259.stm BBC News. "Venice launches anti-flood project." BBC News. May 14, 2003. (June 8, 2014) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/3026275.stm
- BBC News. "Venice Mayor Orsoni held in Italy corruption inquiry." BBC.com. June 4, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-27692334
- Boyle, Alan. "What's the Cost of the Space Station?" NBC News. Aug. 25, 2006. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nbcnews.com/id/14505278/#.U5UK8PmwLYg
- Burnett, Victoria. "Warning: Trains Coming. A Masterpiece Is At Risk." The New York Times. June 11, 2007. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/11/world/europe/11spain.html
- Canadian Press. "Mirabel Airport to be turned into amusement park." CTV. Feb. 21, 2006. (June 8, 2014) http://www.ctv.ca/servlet/ArticleNews/story/CTVNews/20060221/mirabel_park_060221/20060221
- CBC News. "Mirabel airport terminal, Trudeau's white elephant, to be torn down." CBC News. May 1, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/mirabel-airport-terminal-trudeau-s-white-elephant-to-be-torn-down-1.2628421
- CNN Travel Staff. "North Korea's vast Ryugyong Hotel not opening yet after all." CNN.com. April 25, 2013. (June 8, 2014) http://travel.cnn.com/north-korea-ryugyong-hotel-kempinski-pyongrang-open-341481
- Dennis, Jon. "The Millennium Dome: a troubled history." The Guardian. Nov. 9, 2000. (June 8, 2014) .http://www.guardian.co.uk/uk/2000/nov/09/dome.jondennis
- Edwards, Bret. "Canada's Messy History of Big Ticket Airport Projects, from Mirabel to Porter and Pickering." Toronto Review of Books. Jan. 22, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.torontoreviewofbooks.com/2014/01/canadas-messy-history-big-ticket-airport-projects-mirabel-porter-pickering/#_ftn8
- Gladstone, Valerie. "Gaudí's Unfinished Masterpiece Is Virtually Complete." The New York Times. Aug. 22, 2004. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2004/08/22/arts/architecture-gaudi-s-unfinished-masterpiece-is-virtually-complete.html?scp=10&sq=gaudi%20sagrada%20familia&st=cse
- Krauss, Clifford. "End of Era Near in Montreal for White-Elephant Airport." The New York Times. Oct. 3, 2004. (June 8, 2014) (http://query.nytimes.com/gst/fullpage.html?res=9406E6D91038F930A35753C1A9629C8B63&sec=&spon=&&scp=2&sq=montreal-mirabel%20airport&st=cse
- LeBlanc, Steve. "On Dec. 31, It's Official: Boston's Big Dig Will Be Done." Washington Post. Associated Press. Dec. 26, 2007. (June 8, 2014) http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/12/25/AR2007122500600.html
- Leland, John. "Auditor Faults Work on U.S. Embassy in Iraq." The New York Times. Oct. 26, 2009. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/27/world/middleeast/27embassy.html?module=Search&mabReward=relbias%3Aw
- Malay Mail. "Channel Tunnel Timeline. The Chunnel is 20 Years Old." May 5, 2014. (June 11, 2014). http://www.themalaymailonline.com/travel/article/chunnel-tunnel-timeline-the-chunnel-is-20-years-old
- Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT). "The Big Dig." (June 10, 2014) http://www.massdot.state.ma.us/highway/TheBigDig/ProjectBackground.aspx
- Metro. "Bon Jovi First Act at new O2 Arena." June 24, 2007. (June 10, 2014). http://metro.co.uk/2007/06/24/bon-jovi-first-act-at-new-02-venue-477077/
- Murphy, Sean P. "Big Dig's red ink engulfs state." The Boston Globe. July 17, 2008. (June 8, 2014) http://www.boston.com/news/traffic/bigdig/articles/2008/07/17/big_digs_red_ink_engulfs_state/
- Murphy, Sean P. "Big Dig pushes bottlenecks outward." The Boston Globe. Nov. 16, 2008. (June 8, 2014) http://www.boston.com/news/local/articles/2008/11/16/big_dig_pushes_bottlenecks_outward/?page=1
- National Geographic. "Great Pyramid." Nationalgeographic.com. 1996. (June 7, 2014) http://www.nationalgeographic.com/pyramids/khufu.html
- Padgett, Tim. "Expanding the Panama Canal: The Problem Is Money, Not Mosquitoes." NPR.org. May 31, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.npr.org/blogs/parallels/2014/05/30/317360379/expanding-the-panama-canal-the-problem-is-money-not-mosquitoes
- PBS. "Channel Tunnel (Chunnel)." PBS. (June 8, 2014) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/buildingbig/wonder/structure/channel.html
- PBS. "Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution." Pbs.org. Sept. 13, 2006. (June 7, 2014) http://www.pbs.org/marieantoinette/life/index.html?utm_source=Tumblr&utm_medium=ThisDayHistory&utm_campaign=August%2B23%2BLouis%2BXVI
- Pfanner, Eric. "A Corporate Brand for a White Elephant." The New York Times. May 26, 2005. (June 8, 2014)http://www.nytimes.com/2005/05/26/business/worldbusiness/26millennium.html
- Reuters. "China says Three Gorges Dam cost $37 billion." Reuters.com. Sept. 14, 2009. (June 7, 2014) http://www.reuters.com/article/2009/09/14/idUSPEK84588
- Squires, Nick. "Venice floodgate plan: boon or boondoggle?" The Christian Science Monitor. Jan. 22, 2009. (June 8, 2014) http://www.csmonitor.com/2009/0122/p04s03-woeu.html
- Stella, di Gian Antonio. "Mose's Quadrupled Costs." Corriere.it. Jun 5, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.corriere.it/english/14_giugno_05/mose-s-quadrupled-costs-fc59e588-ecaf-11e3-9d13-7cdece27bf31.shtml
- Strochlic, Nina. "Nobody's Home at the Hermit Kingdom's Ghost Hotel." Daily Beast. May 22, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2014/05/22/nobody-s-home-at-the-hermit-kingdom-s-ghost-hotel.html
- Tremlett, Giles. "Sagrada Familia gets final completion date – 2026 or 2028." Guardian. Sept. 22, 2011. (June 8, 2014) http://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/sep/22/sagrada-familia-final-completion-date
- Wolchover, Natalie. "How Much Would It Cost to Build the Great Pyramid Today?" Nbcnews.com. Feb. 22, 2012. (June 7, 2014) http://www.nbcnews.com/id/46485163/ns/technology_and_science-science/t/how-much-would-it-cost-build-great-pyramid-today/#.U5PRlvmwLYg
- Woodman, Ellis. "Eurostar's chunnel vision." The Age. Nov. 13, 2008. (June 8, 2014) http://www.theage.com.au/travel/eurostars-chunnel-vision-20081113-64ec.html
UP NEXT
Creaking Floors Served as Security Warning System in Ancient Japan
HowStuffWorks visits Japan to learn more about uguisubari, or nightingale floors, which were features of Nijo Castles and Toji-in Temple.