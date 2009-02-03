" " Idle cranes are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon City, Feb. 12, 2014. The project is already a $1 billion over budget. © CARLOS JASSO/Reuters/Corbis

When the U.S. built the Panama Canal in the early 1900s, workers overcame daunting obstacles, from mudslides to malaria, to complete what was heralded as one of the world's engineering marvels. A century later, an ambitious upgrade of the canal, aimed at allowing it to serve more massive vessels and double the cargo moved in and out of the Western Hemisphere, is mired in man-made complications.

In early 2014, a dispute between the Panama Canal Authority and a consortium of European construction firms over who would cover a $1.16 billion cost overrun caused the work to grind to a halt for two weeks. Eventually, the two sides were able to agree upon stopgap financing that enabled work on the project to resume. As this article was published (2014), the canal upgrade was slated for completion by the end of 2015. But with a construction cost that's swelled by more than 30 percent to $5.3 billion, it's looking like a lot less of a bargain than it once did [source: Padgett]. Ironically, the $1 billion overrun brings the cost in line with the original bid made by rival Bechtel for the construction job in the first place [source: Associated Press].

Author's Note: 10 Construction Projects That Broke the Bank

I've long been fascinated by grandiose construction projects ever since I was in elementary school, when I read a book about the construction of famous cathedrals, some of which took centuries to complete, at costs that would be impossible to calculate. But it's amazing to think that the magnificent St. Paul's Cathedral in London, designed by famous architect Sir Christopher Wren, was completed in just 35 years at a cost of 700,000 pounds, which today would work out to about $89 million. That shows that it's possible to build an architectural marvel in a reasonable time frame and cost, which makes me wonder why it isn't accomplished more often.

Related Articles

Sources

BBC. "The Cathedrals of Britain." BBC. 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/british/architecture_cathedral_01.shtml

BBC News. "Dome costs continue to spiral." BBC News. May 9, 2002. (June 8, 2014) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/politics/1978259.stm BBC News. "Venice launches anti-flood project." BBC News. May 14, 2003. (June 8, 2014) http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/europe/3026275.stm

BBC News. "Venice Mayor Orsoni held in Italy corruption inquiry." BBC.com. June 4, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-27692334

Boyle, Alan. "What's the Cost of the Space Station?" NBC News. Aug. 25, 2006. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nbcnews.com/id/14505278/#.U5UK8PmwLYg

Burnett, Victoria. "Warning: Trains Coming. A Masterpiece Is At Risk." The New York Times. June 11, 2007. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/11/world/europe/11spain.html

Canadian Press. "Mirabel Airport to be turned into amusement park." CTV. Feb. 21, 2006. (June 8, 2014) http://www.ctv.ca/servlet/ArticleNews/story/CTVNews/20060221/mirabel_park_060221/20060221

CBC News. "Mirabel airport terminal, Trudeau's white elephant, to be torn down." CBC News. May 1, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/mirabel-airport-terminal-trudeau-s-white-elephant-to-be-torn-down-1.2628421

CNN Travel Staff. "North Korea's vast Ryugyong Hotel not opening yet after all." CNN.com. April 25, 2013. (June 8, 2014) http://travel.cnn.com/north-korea-ryugyong-hotel-kempinski-pyongrang-open-341481

Dennis, Jon. "The Millennium Dome: a troubled history." The Guardian. Nov. 9, 2000. (June 8, 2014) .http://www.guardian.co.uk/uk/2000/nov/09/dome.jondennis

Edwards, Bret. "Canada's Messy History of Big Ticket Airport Projects, from Mirabel to Porter and Pickering." Toronto Review of Books. Jan. 22, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.torontoreviewofbooks.com/2014/01/canadas-messy-history-big-ticket-airport-projects-mirabel-porter-pickering/#_ftn8

Gladstone, Valerie. "Gaudí's Unfinished Masterpiece Is Virtually Complete." The New York Times. Aug. 22, 2004. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2004/08/22/arts/architecture-gaudi-s-unfinished-masterpiece-is-virtually-complete.html?scp=10&sq=gaudi%20sagrada%20familia&st=cse

Krauss, Clifford. "End of Era Near in Montreal for White-Elephant Airport." The New York Times. Oct. 3, 2004. (June 8, 2014) (http://query.nytimes.com/gst/fullpage.html?res=9406E6D91038F930A35753C1A9629C8B63&sec=&spon=&&scp=2&sq=montreal-mirabel%20airport&st=cse

LeBlanc, Steve. "On Dec. 31, It's Official: Boston's Big Dig Will Be Done." Washington Post. Associated Press. Dec. 26, 2007. (June 8, 2014) http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2007/12/25/AR2007122500600.html

Leland, John. "Auditor Faults Work on U.S. Embassy in Iraq." The New York Times. Oct. 26, 2009. (June 8, 2014) http://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/27/world/middleeast/27embassy.html?module=Search&mabReward=relbias%3Aw

Malay Mail. "Channel Tunnel Timeline. The Chunnel is 20 Years Old." May 5, 2014. (June 11, 2014). http://www.themalaymailonline.com/travel/article/chunnel-tunnel-timeline-the-chunnel-is-20-years-old

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT). "The Big Dig." (June 10, 2014) http://www.massdot.state.ma.us/highway/TheBigDig/ProjectBackground.aspx

Metro. "Bon Jovi First Act at new O2 Arena." June 24, 2007. (June 10, 2014). http://metro.co.uk/2007/06/24/bon-jovi-first-act-at-new-02-venue-477077/

Murphy, Sean P. "Big Dig's red ink engulfs state." The Boston Globe. July 17, 2008. (June 8, 2014) http://www.boston.com/news/traffic/bigdig/articles/2008/07/17/big_digs_red_ink_engulfs_state/

Murphy, Sean P. "Big Dig pushes bottlenecks outward." The Boston Globe. Nov. 16, 2008. (June 8, 2014) http://www.boston.com/news/local/articles/2008/11/16/big_dig_pushes_bottlenecks_outward/?page=1

National Geographic. "Great Pyramid." Nationalgeographic.com. 1996. (June 7, 2014) http://www.nationalgeographic.com/pyramids/khufu.html

Padgett, Tim. "Expanding the Panama Canal: The Problem Is Money, Not Mosquitoes." NPR.org. May 31, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.npr.org/blogs/parallels/2014/05/30/317360379/expanding-the-panama-canal-the-problem-is-money-not-mosquitoes

PBS. "Channel Tunnel (Chunnel)." PBS. (June 8, 2014) http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/buildingbig/wonder/structure/channel.html

PBS. "Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution." Pbs.org. Sept. 13, 2006. (June 7, 2014) http://www.pbs.org/marieantoinette/life/index.html?utm_source=Tumblr&utm_medium=ThisDayHistory&utm_campaign=August%2B23%2BLouis%2BXVI

Pfanner, Eric. "A Corporate Brand for a White Elephant." The New York Times. May 26, 2005. (June 8, 2014)http://www.nytimes.com/2005/05/26/business/worldbusiness/26millennium.html

Reuters. "China says Three Gorges Dam cost $37 billion." Reuters.com. Sept. 14, 2009. (June 7, 2014) http://www.reuters.com/article/2009/09/14/idUSPEK84588

Squires, Nick. "Venice floodgate plan: boon or boondoggle?" The Christian Science Monitor. Jan. 22, 2009. (June 8, 2014) http://www.csmonitor.com/2009/0122/p04s03-woeu.html

Stella, di Gian Antonio. "Mose's Quadrupled Costs." Corriere.it. Jun 5, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.corriere.it/english/14_giugno_05/mose-s-quadrupled-costs-fc59e588-ecaf-11e3-9d13-7cdece27bf31.shtml

Strochlic, Nina. "Nobody's Home at the Hermit Kingdom's Ghost Hotel." Daily Beast. May 22, 2014. (June 8, 2014) http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2014/05/22/nobody-s-home-at-the-hermit-kingdom-s-ghost-hotel.html

Tremlett, Giles. "Sagrada Familia gets final completion date – 2026 or 2028." Guardian. Sept. 22, 2011. (June 8, 2014) http://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/sep/22/sagrada-familia-final-completion-date

Wolchover, Natalie. "How Much Would It Cost to Build the Great Pyramid Today?" Nbcnews.com. Feb. 22, 2012. (June 7, 2014) http://www.nbcnews.com/id/46485163/ns/technology_and_science-science/t/how-much-would-it-cost-build-great-pyramid-today/#.U5PRlvmwLYg

Woodman, Ellis. "Eurostar's chunnel vision." The Age. Nov. 13, 2008. (June 8, 2014) http://www.theage.com.au/travel/eurostars-chunnel-vision-20081113-64ec.html