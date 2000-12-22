How Floating Cities Will Work



Photo courtesy Freedom Ship International



­Millions of people take cruises each year; but when their cruise ends, they usually return to their homes on land. Wouldn't it be great if there were a cruise that never ende­d? That's the basic idea behind a new ocean vessel called Freedom Ship. Unlike a cruise ship, Freedom Ship will be a floating city with permanent residents. The ship will circle the globe every two years and offer everything available in your hometown, including a hospital, college and one of the world's largest shopping malls.



­Freedom Ship will most likely become a home for the rich and famous. Suites start at $121,000 for a 300-square-foot room and go up to $11 million for a 5,100 square foot suite on the ship's exclusive 21st floor, where prices start at $3 million!

If you've ever wanted to live on the open sea and see the world, check this out. In this edition of How Stuff Will Work, we'll take a look at the early plans for the Freedom Ship, see how it compares to today's largest cruise ships and find out what life will be like on this floating metropolis! Head over to the next page for a look at what this massive ship will look like.