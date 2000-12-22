Science
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Science
  3. Engineering
  4. Structural Engineering

How Floating Cities Will Work

by Kevin Bonsor
floating city
Photo courtesy Freedom Ship International
Freedom Ship will be a floating city that will contain over 50,000 permanent residents. See more pictures of paradise.
­

­Millions of people take cruises each year; but when their cruise ends, they usually return to their homes on land. Wouldn't it be great if there were a cruise that never ende­d? That's the basic idea behind a new ocean vessel called Freedom Ship. Unlike a cruise ship, Freedom Ship will be a floating city with permanent residents. The ship will circle the globe every two years and offer everything available in your hometown, including a hospital, college and one of the world's largest shopping malls.

Up Next

­Freedom Ship will most likely become a home for the rich and famous. Suites start at $121,000 for a 300-square-foot room and go up to $11 million for a 5,100 square foot suite on the ship's exclusive 21st floor, where prices start at $3 million!

If you've ever wanted to live on the open sea and see the world, check this out. In this edition of How Stuff Will Work, we'll take a look at the early plans for the Freedom Ship, see how it compares to today's largest cruise ships and find out what life will be like on this floating metropolis! Head over to the next page for a look at what this massive ship will look like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Man-made Islands Are More Common Than You Think

San Francisco's Wave Organ Plays With the Tides

Creaking Floors Served as Security Warning System in Ancient Japan

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement