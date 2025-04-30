The Fish Doorbell Isn't a Joke ... Seriously

By: Zach Taras  |  Apr 30, 2025
Perch are one of the types of fish most commonly spotted on the Fish Doorbell site. Yannick Tylle / Getty Images

Imagine a doorbell — but for fish. In the Netherlands, this eco-friendly innovation is making waves. The fish doorbell, or "visdeurbel," is a clever system created in the city of Utrecht to help native freshwater fish migrate more freely through canals and locks during spawning season.

Contents
  1. How the Fish Doorbell Works
  2. Lessons, Livestreams, and Public Engagement
  3. A Model for Other Cities?

How the Fish Doorbell Works

The system includes an underwater camera installed near a river lock in the Oudegracht in Utrecht, where fish swim upstream to reach their shallow spawning grounds. But these fish often get blocked by closed locks.

Here’s where humans come in: Citizens can watch the fish doorbell via a live stream and press the fish doorbell if they spot a fish.

Pressing the button alerts the lock operator, who can then decide whether to open the lock and let the fish through. This crowdsourced system is the world’s first fish doorbell, and it’s turned Utrecht residents into real-time environmental stewards.

Lessons, Livestreams, and Public Engagement

Not just a local novelty, the official Fish Doorbell website features a weekly Fish Doorbell News Report and offers lesson plans specially designed for primary school students (grades 5 through 8) to learn about aquatic ecology and fish migration.

The "doorbell news" and stories site even provides tips for spotting fish and shares weekly updates with photos of recent fish sightings, allowing fans to keep track of which fish were spotted in the past week.

Recent viewers have seen perch fish species like pike perch, as well as freshwater bream, with occasional bubbles hinting at more elusive swimmers. Some fish, like seatrout, are highlighted in the fish doorbell news report as seasonal travelers.

The platform also receives fan mail, showing just how enthusiastic the public has become.

A Model for Other Cities?

Though just a simple idea, the fish doorbell has had a big impact. Since launching, it’s attracted millions of views and sparked conversations about how urban infrastructure can support fish and underwater nature.

The system balances the needs of passing boats with the needs of migratory species, making it a potential model for cities worldwide.

As Utrecht’s lock keeper monitors submissions — some from timestamps like Wednesday 26 March 1:26 a.m., Thursday 27 March 6:42 p.m. and Saturday 29 March 5:04 p.m. — it’s clear this innovation goes beyond novelty. It connects people to nature in real time, particularly with those fish doorbell lessons specially designed to engage young minds.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

