Though just a simple idea, the fish doorbell has had a big impact. Since launching, it’s attracted millions of views and sparked conversations about how urban infrastructure can support fish and underwater nature.
The system balances the needs of passing boats with the needs of migratory species, making it a potential model for cities worldwide.
As Utrecht’s lock keeper monitors submissions — some from timestamps like Wednesday 26 March 1:26 a.m., Thursday 27 March 6:42 p.m. and Saturday 29 March 5:04 p.m. — it’s clear this innovation goes beyond novelty. It connects people to nature in real time, particularly with those fish doorbell lessons specially designed to engage young minds.
We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.