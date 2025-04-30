The Fish Doorbell Isn't a Joke ... Seriously

The system includes an underwater camera installed near a river lock in the Oudegracht in Utrecht, where fish swim upstream to reach their shallow spawning grounds. But these fish often get blocked by closed locks.

Here’s where humans come in: Citizens can watch the fish doorbell via a live stream and press the fish doorbell if they spot a fish.

Advertisement

Pressing the button alerts the lock operator, who can then decide whether to open the lock and let the fish through. This crowdsourced system is the world’s first fish doorbell, and it’s turned Utrecht residents into real-time environmental stewards.