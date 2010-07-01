Conservation

Conservation is a growing concern in the field of science. As humans continue to consume natural resources, many organisms are headed for extinction.

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 10 Ways to Stop Using Plastic Right Now

Plastic may be the longest-lasting legacy of human beings on this planet. But there are lots of ways, big and small, that we can all stop using it. Today.

By Jesslyn Shields Apr 23, 2018

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Mother Nature Says Stop Releasing Balloons

Helium balloons are dangerous to the environment and wildlife — so why isn't releasing them illegal?

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 21, 2018

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Cape Town May Be First Major City To Run Out of Water

Cape Town, South Africa, population 3.7 million, could become the first city on the planet to run out of water. But it may not be the last.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 29, 2018

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Protecting Tropical Forests Has Side Benefit: Slowing Climate Change

If you think climate change is bad now, two scientists estimate what it would be like without our protected forests.

By Jamie Allen Nov 2, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Organic Farms Could Help Fight Climate Change

A study of more than 1,000 soil samples found that organic farming methods help soil retain carbon significantly more than traditional methods.

By Shaun Chavis Sep 25, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Pop​-​up Wetlands Helping Migrating Shorebirds

A new study on The Nature Conservancy's pilot BirdReturns program finds that renting rice fields from farmers for migrating birds works.

By Tracy Staedter Aug 31, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Hungry Miners in Congo Are Killing, Eating Endangered Gorillas

And your smartphone may be part of the problem; mining rare minerals needed to make them is pushing endangered apes to extinction.

By Laurie L. Dove Jul 18, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Trump Budget Plan Would Remove Ban on Wild Horse Sale and Slaughter

Removing the ban could help manage the animals and save money, but it could also mean the horses will be sold for their meat.

By Patrick J. Kiger Jul 5, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Climate Change and Art Converge in 'Holoscenes' at the World Science Festival

Performance art, science and the issue of a polarized society intersect to challenge viewers' thoughts.

By Robert Lamb Jun 7, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 One of the World's Most Remote Uninhabited Islands Is Literally Covered in Our Trash

Henderson Island has a human population of zero, and the highest density of litter anywhere in the world.

By Jesslyn Shields May 22, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Human Din Is Drowning Out Nature's Quiet, Even in Parks

Wildness is a necessity, as naturalist John Muir once wrote. And it helps if that wildness isn't drowned out by man-made noise pollution.

By Amanda Onion May 4, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Sand Is in Such High Demand, People Are Stealing Tons of It

As the world becomes more urbanized, the demand for sand, a key ingredient of concrete, keeps growing. But there's only so much sand to go around.

By Dave Roos Mar 6, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 How a Trump Border Wall Would Affect Wildlife

A wall spanning a continent would alter the environment for the worse, with its impact felt across numerous species and ecosystems.

By Jesslyn Shields Feb 6, 2017

Conservation / Conservationists
 What 'An Inconvenient Truth' Got Right (And Wrong) About Climate Change

Now that its sequel is out, where did Al Gore's landmark environmental documentary hit the mark? What did it get wrong?

By Patrick J. Kiger Jan 17, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Americans Use 500 Million Straws Every Day. Would You Pledge to Go Strawless?

The OneLessStraw campaign encourages people to kick their straw habit to keep plastic from harming the environment.

By Kate Kershner Jan 6, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 China Bans Elephant Ivory Trade

China has a voracious appetite for elephant ivory, but the country plans to shut down its ivory market by the end of 2017. Will it be enough to save the elephants?

By Jesslyn Shields Jan 4, 2017

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Bandicoots Survived Eons of Changing Climates, But This Time It's Different

New findings about ancient, extinct Australasian bandicoot and bilby species underscore how dire things are today when even survivors like these are struggling.

By Jesslyn Shields Dec 1, 2016

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Deepwater Horizon Oil Found in Land-based Birds for First Time

A new study shows how, years after the disaster, oil from the disaster has made its way into terrestrial species.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 28, 2016

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 What Happens to the Billions of Cigarette Butts on the Beach?

Five trillion cigarettes are discarded each year globally. New research looks at the metal content of those on just one beach in the Persian Gulf.

By Karen Kirkpatrick Jul 13, 2016

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 Science Solves the Problem of the Stingy Shampoo Bottle

If you care about lost shampoo, you're going to be doing hair flips of joy when you read about what's in store for future plastic shampoo bottles.

By Robert Lamb Jun 28, 2016

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 You and Your Partner Can Shower in the Same Water for Two Weeks

That's courtesy of a five-gallon capacity, portable shower that has some serious purification technology built in.

By Christian Sager Mar 24, 2016

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 London's New Clockwork Lion Statue Evokes Ticking Clock for Big Cats in the Wild

The temporary installation joins the four bronze Barbary lion statues in London's Trafalgar Square; it highlights the rapid ongoing decline in worldwide lion population.

By Christopher Hassiotis Jan 28, 2016

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 How does biodiversity help an ecosystem?

Variety isn't just the spice of life; it's the currency of all well-functioning ecosystems great and small. What happens that currency is in trouble?

By John Perritano

Conservation / Conservation Issues
 5 Ideas for Doubling the World's Food Supply

With the world's population expanding and its arable land shrinking, how in the world are we going to have enough food to feed everyone? Here are five ways.

By Becky Striepe

Conservation / Conservationists
 5 Ideas for Experiments on Conserving Energy

About 70 percent of our energy comes from non-renewable sources like oil and natural gas. When they're gone, they're gone for good. Learn some simple ways to conserve energy through these five simple experiments.

By John Kelly