The Arctic Ocean and Why You Literally Can't Live Without It

" " The world's smallest ocean plays a big role in keeping the planet cool. Mozgova / Shutterstock

The Arctic Ocean sits at the top of the planet, wrapped around the geographic North Pole and within by the Arctic Circle.

Though it is the smallest of the world’s oceans, the Arctic Ocean covers about 5.4 million square miles (14 million square km) This frozen ocean plays an outsized role in Earth’s climate and the entire Arctic region.

Ocean lies between North America and Eurasia, linked to the Pacific Ocean through the Bering Strait and to the Atlantic Ocean through the Fram Strait between Greenland and Svalbard. What happens here does not stay here. It influences air temperatures and ocean currents.