Earth Science

Earth Science covers all facets of how the earth works, from from volcanoes to the world's oceans.

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Rising Rock: Earth's Crust Has Its Own Tides, Too

The oceans on planet Earth cycle through daily tidal changes. But the ground beneath our feet experiences tides of its own, too.

By Mark Mancini May 2, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Who Was Alexander von Humboldt and What Is the Humboldt Current?

He might be the most important scientist you've never heard of, but the ocean current that bears his name helped shape the development of evolutionary theory.

By Patrick J. Kiger Apr 12, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 The Sahara Desert Is Getting Bigger

The Sahara has expanded by about 10 percent in the past century, mostly due to natural causes, but not all. We can blame the rest on man-made climate change.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Apr 5, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why Are Whales So Big?

Blue whales are the largest mammal ever known to exist on Earth. So what makes these creatures so huge?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 29, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Why Is the Ocean Different Colors in Different Places?

Ocean water is not actually blue, but appears in different shades for many reasons.

By Amanda Onion Mar 29, 2018

Geology / Paleontology
 13,000-year-old Footprints Found in British Columbia

Archaeologists discovered three sets of human footprints on a remote island off the coast of British Columbia. They've now determined these footprints are the oldest in all of North America.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Mar 28, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Which Ocean Is the World’s Smallest?

Water covers about 71 percent of Earth's surface, but do you know the difference between an ocean and a sea? And which ocean is the smallest?

By Amanda Onion Mar 22, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 What Is the World’s Shortest River?

Ever wondered what's the difference between a river, a stream, a brook and a tributary?

By Amanda Onion Mar 21, 2018

Earth Science / Geophysics
 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Spring Equinox

The spring, or vernal, equinox traditionally marks the first day of spring — but climate scientists use a different date altogether. Find out more about this and other facts we've gathered for your astronomical pleasure.

By Mark Mancini Mar 19, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 How Does Petrified Wood Form?

Petrified wood can be found all over the world, but how is it created?

By Mark Mancini Mar 5, 2018

Earth Science / Geophysics
 5 Reasons Why the Great Lakes Are So Great

The Great Lakes are named so for several reasons, including shipwreck preservation, fresh water and even birdwatching.

By Mark Mancini Mar 1, 2018

Earth Science / Geophysics
 Are Mist and Fog the Same?

Fog and mist are similar scientifically. But what makes them different?

By Mark Mancini Feb 7, 2018

Earth Science / Oceanography
 99 Percent of Great Barrier Reef Green Sea Turtles Are Hatching Female

A new study showed an alarming imbalance in the male-to-female ratio in green sea turtles hatching at the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists believe climate change is to blame.

By Nathan Chandler Jan 29, 2018

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Earth and Mars Experience Mysterious Mega-avalanches

Scientist have figured out why two historic avalanches happened on the same unlikely slopes within weeks of one another.

By Ian O'Neill Jan 26, 2018

Earth Science / Geophysics
 Why Do Scientists Think We're Nearing the End of the World?

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock ahead 30 seconds to two minutes before midnight. What bumped up the time again this year?

By Julia Layton

Earth Science / Geophysics
 Tibetan Glacial Ice Core May Hold Clues About Climate Change

Scientists from The Ohio State University have drilled longest ice core from outside the poles.

By Mark Mancini Dec 18, 2017

Earth Science / Geophysics
 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Winter Solstice

For centuries, ancient cultures celebrated the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, as the "day the sun came back." Here are 5 enlightening facts about the winter solstice.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Dec 15, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 We've Finally Recorded the Hum at the Bottom of the Sea

Although we've known it exists for decades, nobody knows exactly why there's a humming noise at the bottom of the ocean. But we're one step closer now that scientists have been able to record the sound underwater.

By Mark Mancini Dec 14, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Mountain Heights Are Always Changing

If geology has taught us anything about Earth's history, it's that nothing is permanent. And that goes for mountain ranges, all of which are constantly rising and falling.

By Mark Mancini Dec 12, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Most Scientists Agree Another Pangaea Is Certain, Disagree How It Will Look

Geologists agree that the world's landmasses were once all one supercontinent. Is it likely to happen again?

By Mark Mancini Dec 6, 2017

Geology / Geologic Processes
 Scientists Identify Third-Largest Eruption in Earth’s History

The beautiful scenery in Washington state hides a darker history. It was formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption that cooled the planet.

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 16, 2017

Geology / Paleontology
 Our World Is Rich With Places to See Real Dinosaur Tracks

Where on the planet can you visit to see with your own eyes the tracks left by dinosaurs? Fossilized dino footprints might be just outside your back door, but here are good places to start.

By Jesslyn Shields Nov 10, 2017

Earth Science / Oceanography
 Just 10 River Systems Contribute Up to 95 Percent of Plastic in Oceans

Environmental researchers found that large river systems with lots of surrounding residents are the sources of plastic debris in the oceans.

By Mark Mancini Oct 25, 2017

Geology / Paleontology
 Saber-tooth Kittens Were Big-boned

Researchers discovered that everyone's favorite prehistoric cat had some seriously big bones — even as a youngster.

By Robert Lamb Sep 29, 2017

Earth Science / Geophysics
 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Autumnal Equinox

The autumnal equinox is the day Earth is perfectly angled to the sun, so the day and night are of equal length. Well, almost.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Sep 21, 2017