Earth Science covers all facets of how the earth works, from from volcanoes to the world's oceans.
The oceans on planet Earth cycle through daily tidal changes. But the ground beneath our feet experiences tides of its own, too.
He might be the most important scientist you've never heard of, but the ocean current that bears his name helped shape the development of evolutionary theory.
The Sahara has expanded by about 10 percent in the past century, mostly due to natural causes, but not all. We can blame the rest on man-made climate change.
Blue whales are the largest mammal ever known to exist on Earth. So what makes these creatures so huge?
Ocean water is not actually blue, but appears in different shades for many reasons.
Archaeologists discovered three sets of human footprints on a remote island off the coast of British Columbia. They've now determined these footprints are the oldest in all of North America.
Water covers about 71 percent of Earth's surface, but do you know the difference between an ocean and a sea? And which ocean is the smallest?
Ever wondered what's the difference between a river, a stream, a brook and a tributary?
The spring, or vernal, equinox traditionally marks the first day of spring — but climate scientists use a different date altogether. Find out more about this and other facts we've gathered for your astronomical pleasure.
Petrified wood can be found all over the world, but how is it created?
The Great Lakes are named so for several reasons, including shipwreck preservation, fresh water and even birdwatching.
Fog and mist are similar scientifically. But what makes them different?
A new study showed an alarming imbalance in the male-to-female ratio in green sea turtles hatching at the Great Barrier Reef. Scientists believe climate change is to blame.
Scientist have figured out why two historic avalanches happened on the same unlikely slopes within weeks of one another.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock ahead 30 seconds to two minutes before midnight. What bumped up the time again this year?
Scientists from The Ohio State University have drilled longest ice core from outside the poles.
For centuries, ancient cultures celebrated the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, as the "day the sun came back." Here are 5 enlightening facts about the winter solstice.
Although we've known it exists for decades, nobody knows exactly why there's a humming noise at the bottom of the ocean. But we're one step closer now that scientists have been able to record the sound underwater.
If geology has taught us anything about Earth's history, it's that nothing is permanent. And that goes for mountain ranges, all of which are constantly rising and falling.
Geologists agree that the world's landmasses were once all one supercontinent. Is it likely to happen again?
The beautiful scenery in Washington state hides a darker history. It was formed by a gigantic volcanic eruption that cooled the planet.
Where on the planet can you visit to see with your own eyes the tracks left by dinosaurs? Fossilized dino footprints might be just outside your back door, but here are good places to start.
Environmental researchers found that large river systems with lots of surrounding residents are the sources of plastic debris in the oceans.
Researchers discovered that everyone's favorite prehistoric cat had some seriously big bones — even as a youngster.
The autumnal equinox is the day Earth is perfectly angled to the sun, so the day and night are of equal length. Well, almost.