9 Arctic Plants That Defy Nature to Bloom Near the North Pole

" " It takes a special set of adaptations to blossom beside glaciers. Nina B / Shutterstock

The Arctic plants that survive near the North Pole thrive in one of the harshest environments on Earth. Extremely cold temperatures, strong winds, snow, and ice limit tree growth and shape unique plant communities across the Arctic tundra.

Despite frigid temperatures and very low soil nutrients, plant life persists through remarkable adaptations.

Most Arctic flora grows low to the ground, conserves heat, and grows and reproduces during short bursts of summer warmth. These hardy species form the foundation of the tundra biome and support the entire food chain.