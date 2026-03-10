Devon Island: The Icy Canadian Land That NASA Uses for Mars Research

" " Devon Island, Nunavut, Canada, is an uninhabited island that plays an outsized role in scientific research. Tetyana Dotsenko / Shutterstock

Devon Island looks like another planet, but it sits firmly on Earth in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. This largest uninhabited island lies in Nunavut Canada, north of Baffin Island in the far north of Arctic Canada.

Stark, wind carved land stretches across a polar desert where freezing temperatures grip the island almost the entire year.

This island has no permanent population. Yet scientists, explorers and the occasional summer visitors travel here each summer to study life, geology, and even Mars.