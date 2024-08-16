How Do You Measure the Largest Waterfall in the World?

Waterfalls are easily among the most spectacular natural wonders of the planet. The constant flow of water can suggest infinity, and the raw sensations — the thundering roar, the rising mist, the sheer volume of water — attest to nature's grandeur and power.
But what is the largest waterfall in the world? Is it the tallest, the widest, the one surging with the most water? Let's dive in.
As with any list of superlatives, the devil's in the details. Most impressive waterfalls are very tall, although not all of the tallest waterfalls have a single, uninterrupted distance down which the water drops. (When the water loses contact with the rock wall behind it, this is called a "plunge.")
To complicate things further, tallest doesn't always mean largest waterfall in terms of sheer volume of water. Nor does it mean largest in terms of width; a very wide waterfall can be every bit as impressive as a very tall one.
For the purposes of this article, we'll look at waterfalls that fit both criteria: the very tallest, but also those that are notable for width and volume of water.
As a special bonus, we'll also look at a fascinating outlier — which, while fun to know about, is almost impossible to visit in person.
5 of the Largest Waterfalls
Since there's no single way to define "largest," we've collected some of the most impressive, from the tallest waterfalls, to the widest, to the admittedly subjective "most spectacular."
Traditionally Tallest Waterfall: Angel Falls
Located in Venezuela, Angel Falls — locally known as Kerepakupai Merú in the Pemon language — has long been recognized as the world's largest waterfall, with a height of 3,212 feet (979 meters), and is a UNESCO world heritage site.
This is due to revised measurements, which now stand at 2,648 (807 meters) tall. Why the nearly 600-foot (200-meter) discrepancy?
Well, original measurements were taken quite far from the actual waterfall and included a long, gradual elevation drop to the river below that wouldn't normally be counted towards a waterfall height. Still, it's still an impressive sight, and clearly among the tallest waterfalls in the world.
Officially Tallest Waterfall: Tugela Falls
Across the Atlantic Ocean lies Tugela Falls in South Africa. Its official height is 3,110 feet (948 meters). As noted above, there is a controversy surrounding Angel Falls' status as the tallest waterfall, and recent measurements of Tugela Falls have placed it atop the official list.
Undoubtedly impressive, it is also has significantly less flow than Angel Falls, and the overall height is broken up into several segments. Still, if you're determined to see the very tallest waterfalls, you'll probably want to make time for this one.
Widest Waterfall: Victoria Falls
Located on the border of two countries — Zambia and Zimbabwe — Victoria Falls is a massive waterfall on the Zambezi River. The name "Mosi-oa-Tunya" in the local Lozi language, means "thundering smoke," attesting to both the sound and the mist generated by these majestic falls.
Victoria Falls is 5,604 feet (1,708 meters) wide and 354 feet (108 meters) high, making it the world's largest sheet of falling water.
Largest Waterfall System: Iguazu Falls
Iguazu Falls are located on the border of Brazil and Argentina. Another UNESCO World Heritage site, they constitute the largest waterfall system in the world, spanning 8,858 feet (2700 meters) and dropping 269 feet (82 meters).
They are also one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world and demonstrate the sixth-greatest annual flow among waterfalls:t 61,660 cubic feet (1,746 cubic meters) per second.
Highest Flow Rate in North America: Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls lies on the border of the United States and Canada. In addition to being a site of great natural interest, its accessibility makes it a thriving tourist attraction. It also produces a great deal of hydroelectric power.
What's commonly referred to as "Niagara Falls" is in reality three distinct waterfalls.
Horseshoe Falls (sometimes called Canadian Falls), is the tallest and has a height of 187 feet (57 meters). The smaller American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls contribute to the overall flow, which at 7,897 cubic feet per second (2,407 cubic meters) is the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America.
The Denmark Strait Cataract: An Underwater Splendor
Can a waterfall fall underwater? Well, when the conditions are just right, it absolutely can. In the Denmark Strait, between Iceland and Greenland, water from the very cold Nordic seas flow south into the Atlantic Ocean.
At one point along this journey, the southward flowing frigid water begins a precipitous drop: The cold water drops 11,500 feet (3,500 meters) along a route carved in the ocean floor by ancient glaciers. This cold, dense water quickly sinks beneath the warmer surface waters, moving at a downward flow estimated at 110 million cubic feet (3.2 million cubic meters) per second.
This epic waterfall may not be visible from the surface the vast majority of the time, but it remains a measurable phenomenon that reminds us of how big, powerful and complex the natural world can be.
