How Do You Measure the Largest Waterfall in the World?

Since there's no single way to define "largest," we've collected some of the most impressive, from the tallest waterfalls, to the widest, to the admittedly subjective "most spectacular."

Traditionally Tallest Waterfall: Angel Falls

" " Angel Falls. Martin Harvey / Getty Images

Located in Venezuela, Angel Falls — locally known as Kerepakupai Merú in the Pemon language — has long been recognized as the world's largest waterfall, with a height of 3,212 feet (979 meters), and is a UNESCO world heritage site.

In recent years, uncertainty over the actual height has called into question the supremacy of Angel Falls, and in fact the World Waterfall Database only lists it as No. 13!

This is due to revised measurements, which now stand at 2,648 (807 meters) tall. Why the nearly 600-foot (200-meter) discrepancy?

Well, original measurements were taken quite far from the actual waterfall and included a long, gradual elevation drop to the river below that wouldn't normally be counted towards a waterfall height. Still, it's still an impressive sight, and clearly among the tallest waterfalls in the world.

Officially Tallest Waterfall: Tugela Falls

" " Tugela Falls. Martin Harvey / Getty Images

Across the Atlantic Ocean lies Tugela Falls in South Africa. Its official height is 3,110 feet (948 meters). As noted above, there is a controversy surrounding Angel Falls' status as the tallest waterfall, and recent measurements of Tugela Falls have placed it atop the official list.

Undoubtedly impressive, it is also has significantly less flow than Angel Falls, and the overall height is broken up into several segments. Still, if you're determined to see the very tallest waterfalls, you'll probably want to make time for this one.

Widest Waterfall: Victoria Falls

" " Victoria Falls. Peter Unger / Getty Images

Located on the border of two countries — Zambia and Zimbabwe — Victoria Falls is a massive waterfall on the Zambezi River. The name "Mosi-oa-Tunya" in the local Lozi language, means "thundering smoke," attesting to both the sound and the mist generated by these majestic falls.

Victoria Falls is 5,604 feet (1,708 meters) wide and 354 feet (108 meters) high, making it the world's largest sheet of falling water.

Largest Waterfall System: Iguazu Falls

" " Iguazu Falls. Anton Petrus / Getty Images

Iguazu Falls are located on the border of Brazil and Argentina. Another UNESCO World Heritage site, they constitute the largest waterfall system in the world, spanning 8,858 feet (2700 meters) and dropping 269 feet (82 meters).

They are also one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world and demonstrate the sixth-greatest annual flow among waterfalls:t 61,660 cubic feet (1,746 cubic meters) per second.

Highest Flow Rate in North America: Niagara Falls

" " Niagara Falls. Andrew Tallon / Getty Images

Niagara Falls lies on the border of the United States and Canada. In addition to being a site of great natural interest, its accessibility makes it a thriving tourist attraction. It also produces a great deal of hydroelectric power.

What's commonly referred to as "Niagara Falls" is in reality three distinct waterfalls.

Horseshoe Falls (sometimes called Canadian Falls), is the tallest and has a height of 187 feet (57 meters). The smaller American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls contribute to the overall flow, which at 7,897 cubic feet per second (2,407 cubic meters) is the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America.